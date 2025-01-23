Report: Phoenix Suns Remove Rookie From Jimmy Butler Trade Discussions
The Phoenix Suns are the betting frontrunner to land Jimmy Butler.
For a trade to work between the two teams, Suns guard Bradley Beal would most likely have to be involved. However, over the last few weeks, Beal has been demoted to a role off the bench. A trade revolving around Beal for Butler would presumably need some more additions from the Suns side.
One player that reportedly won't be involved in trade discussions is rookie Ryan Dunn.
In an X post, Forbes NBA insider Evan Sidery claimed the Suns view Dunn as untouchable.
The Suns roster is aging. Kevin Durant turns 37 before the start of next season. Devin Booker will be 29 at the start of next season. Adding the 36-year-old Butler won't make the team any younger either. Dunn is one of the youngest players on the roster. He is viewed as a strong piece of their rotation for years to come.
Dunn has impressed this season. He is averaging 7.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 45 percent from the field. A late first-round pick out of Virginia, Dunn has seen an expanded role amid the declining play from Beal.
The Suns started the season off strong with an 8-2 record through their first 10 games. Now, the team sits with a 22-21 record, which is good for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference. The Suns hope acquiring Butler, paired with their two All-Stars, could put the team in a strong spot to contend this season.
As it stands right now, the Heat are loaded with young forward talent. Jaime Jaquez and Nikola Jovic have shown flashes throughout their young careers. A trade involving Butler could be similar to the James Harden deal last season, where the team acquires multiple expiring contracts. A trade of that nature could open up many different directions for the Heat this offseason.
The trade deadline is Feb. 6.
REPORT: MORE TEAMS LOOK TO GET INVOLVED IN BUTLER DEAL
Many teams are looking to get involved in the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes.
With Butler's expensive salary, a trade involving facilitators could help. These facilitators are teams that can afford to jump in as a third or fourth team in a potential deal to help make financial constraints work.
Yahoo! Sports reported multiple teams at the bottom of the Eastern Conference are looking to be facilitators in a potential deal.
"There have been whispers of the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors getting involved as well, but it seems the momentum is geared toward this getting done soon, perhaps in the next few days," Yahoo! Sports' Vince Goodwill wrote. "Detroit and Charlotte could operate as facilitators for a large deal, too, sources told Yahoo Sports."
These teams are not on Butler's radar but have the cap space to include some of their own players to work with salary constraints.
Butler has one preferred destination: the Phoenix Suns. To land Butler, the Suns would have to part ways with Bradley Beal. Beal has a no-trade clause but could waive it to join Miami. In recent weeks, he has taken a role off the bench in Phoenix.
Butler is currently making $48.8 million while Beal is making $50.2 million which means in most cases a 1-for-1 swap could work. However, both teams fall under the category of tax apron teams. The Heat would not be able to acquire Beal's contract straight up for Butler as Beal is making more money. That's where the facilitators can enter the fold.
HEAT SUSPENDS BUTLER FOR TWO GAMES
After recently returning to the court, Jimmy Butler will find himself on the sidelines yet again.
The Miami Heat are suspending Butler for two games, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Wednesday.
This suspension comes after Butler has reportedly distanced himself from the organization amid trade rumors. Reports also state he had multiple occasions of missing team shoot-arounds, while also requesting private flights rather than traveling with the team. Earlier this month, he served a seven-game suspension after commenting that playing for the Miami Heat ruined his joy for the game. He returned to the court last week.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst also reported earlier this week that Butler's full focus is on his next trade destination. Earlier this week, Butler's preferred destination, the Phoenix Suns, traded for multiple first-round picks. The transaction is leading many to believe a trade between the Heat and Suns could be imminent. Butler's desire to team up with All-Stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in Phoenix has been widely reported throughout the league.
Butler's trade request comes after an offseason where he unsuccessfully requested a contract extension from the Heat. Team president Pat Riley was reluctant to extend him beyond this season. Throughout the season, Riley and Butler have taken shots at one another publicly, reinforcing the rocky relationship between the disgruntled star and the front office.
Butler has a $52 million player option for next season. With all the issues he has with the organization, it is safe to say he won't exercise the option if not traded by the deadline.
