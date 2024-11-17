Report: Surprising Source Defends Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra After Viral Error
Few may ever confuse Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler and coach Erik Spoelstra for the best of friends.
Make no mistake, though: Butler has Spoelstra’s back when the going gets tough.
According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Butler led players in rallying around Spoelstra following the latter’s viral gaffe earlier this week. Spoelstra earned a technical foul when he called a timeout with none left against the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 12.
The Pistons sank a game-winning free throw with 1.1 seconds remaining.
Social media widely mocked Spoelstra for the uncharacteristic error. However, Butler did his best to ensure no such ridicule occurred in the Heat locker room.
“It’s hard to predict how the Heat will respond, but regardless of what happens on the court, the error might end up being a bonding moment,” Windhorst wrote.
Miami responded with a 124-11 road victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday. Butler missed his third straight game with an ankle ailment.
Butler and Spoelstra have often clashed during their six seasons together, the most notable moment coming during a March in argument in 2022. Heat players restrained the two following a shouting match in the huddle.
Things have been better in recent years. Spoelstra proclaimed before the season that “he needs me … and I need him.”
WILL HEAT TRADE HERRO FOR LILLARD?
Tyler Herro's monster start to the season for the Miami Heat has some pondering his place with the team more than ever.
Bleacher Report proposed the following deal between the Heat and Bucks:
Heat receive: Damian Lillard and Delon Wright
Bucks receive: Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jović and a 2031 top-three protected first-round pick
Would the Heat accept this deal? It seems likely if competing for a championship with Jimmy Butler at the helm is their preferred route.
WHAT SHOULD FANTASY PLAYERS DO WITH BUTLER?
At least the Heat still have Bam Adebayo and aspiring All-Star guard Tyler Herro amid Butler’s absence. Fantasy basketball players probably aren’t so lucky.
In fact, fantasy players are likely extremely frustrated with Butler’s latest injury. Some may be tempted to drop or trade him in the coming weeks.
ESPN says that’s a bad idea. The site urged players in a Nov. 15 article to hold off on cutting Butler.
“Butler isn’t young, and he isn’t LeBron James, so some statistical decline shouldn’t surprise us, but really, there hasn’t been much,” the article argued. “Be patient. We can debate Butler deserving his top-50 draft day status missing so many games annually, but when he plays, the numbers are there.”
ADEBAYO JOINS LEBRON JAMES IN RARE CLUB
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo didn’t just continue his latest All-Star push in Friday’s road victory over the Pacers.
Adebayo put his name next to LeBron James — and that’s always worth celebrating.
Adebayo recorded 30 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and five steals in the 124-111 win. StatMuse reported he joined James and Eddie Jones as the only players in Heat history with a 30/10/5/5 game.
“It’s unnatural to see me shoot less than 50 percent any night,” said Adebayo, who went 10 of 17 from the field and nailed both three-point attempts.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.