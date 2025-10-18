Inside The Heat

Reunion cut short for Miami Heat former first-round pick

Ethan J. Skolnick

The statistic was fun while it lasted.

After signing Precious Achiuwa to a non-guaranteed contract, the Miami Heat briefly had all of their last seven first-round picks on their roster. The thought was for Achiuwa to prove worthy of a guaranteed contract, and the Heat staying above the luxury tax line, at least for now.

Apparently he didn't.

Achiuwa didn't play in the final preseason game Friday against Memphis, and then was released, slicing the roster back down to 14 players prior to the start of the season. The Heat, in their current financial situation, can add another player in December and stay under the luxury tax line.

Meanwhile, Achiuwa may be headed overseas, according to some reports.

While the Heat have brought some players back more than two times -- Michael Beasley comes to mind -- that doesn't figure to be the case for Achiuwa, who hasn't shown the skills to overcome his lack of height to be a regular center or power forward in the NBA. Miami needs another bench big, with only two-way contract project Vlad Goldin behind Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jovic and Kel'el Ware, and conceivably could add someone to the mix in a few weeks, or sooner if one of those three is sidelined.

The Heat could also look at a shooter: Alec Burks and Garrison Mathews are among those available.

But as far as the first round picks go, Heat fans will need to settle for six, and of course the eternal question of why the Heat took Achiuwa over the likes of Tyrese Maxey and Desmond Bane in the 2020 NBA draft.

