Reunion cut short for Miami Heat former first-round pick

Miami Heat’s last 7 first-round picks:



- Bam Adebayo (2017)

- Tyler Herro (2019)

- Precious Achiuwa (2020)

- Nikola Jovic (2022)

- Jaime Jaquez Jr (2023)

- Kel’el Ware (2024)

- Kasparas Jakucionis (2025)



