The Miami Heat fell to the Dallas Mavericks 108-118. The disappointing loss drops them down to 14-8 and now 4th in the Eastern Conference.

Kel’el Ware – Grade: A

Kel’el Ware was one of the few players that showed up and performed up to their level. He was confident in his shooting stroke finishing 4/5 from three-point land. The Heat desperately needed his shooting tonight as the rest of the team combined for 7/32 from distance. Ware also had a solid rebounding night pulling down 10 rebounds with 4 of them being on the offensive end. He was a lob good lob threat all game, as he put himself in great spots for his teammates to easily find. On the defensive end he was okay. There were no glaring mistakes. He did get 1 block and 1 steal. Ware is making a strong case to put him back in the starting lineup with his play. He finished the game with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists

Bam Adebayo – Grade: A

I thought Bam Adebayo earned the award for best Heat player in the loss to the Mavericks. He was aggressive throughout the game, consistently finding his spots on the court and delivering. The only thing that was not falling was his threes. He finished 10/19 from the floor, but only 1/6 from three. He was providing consistent half-court offense for Miami, which was huge because the Mavericks were able to slow the Heat down and not give them many transition looks. He was solid on the defensive end. Adebayo repeatedly forced the Mavericks into tough shots. I would like him to be more of a facilitator and offensive hub in games where the offense is struggling to make shots. Playing through Adebayo can lead of great results and even though they did some, I felt there was opportunity to do it more. Adebayo finished the game with 21 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal.

Tyler Herro – Grade: B-

It was a tale of two halves for Tyler Herro. He was unstoppable in the first half leading Miami, and the game, with 20 points. He was getting paint touches whenever he pleased and was converting. The whole first half offense was Herro for Miami, and he truly kept them in the game with basically everyone else struggling. Then the 2nd half came and something changed. The Heat were unable to get Herro the ball in spots to produce, he was less aggressive, and those things led him to be scoreless in the 2nd half. In games where the Heat are struggling to score, Herro has to find ways to get the ball more and when he gets it, he has to be aggressive.