Rob Lowe's Party Lifestyle Once Got Him Banned By Pat Riley From Lakers Locker Room

Shandel Richardson

During the 1980s, actor Rob Lowe had a reputation for being a ladies man and party boy.

He starred in movies such as Class and The Outsiders, making him a heartthrob. At the time, the Los Angeles Lakers were known as "Showtime." Lowe loved basketball, so naturally he made friends with some of the players.

Everything was cool until Lakers coach Pat Riley stepped in during the 1988 NBA Finals against the Detroit Pistons. It was back during the days of the 2-3-2 format, meaning one team would play host to three straight games.


"You'd have three games, which took forever, they were an eternity and you're in Detroit for a long time," Lowe said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. "I sent some friends up to somebody's room and Riley found out about it and that's why he banned me."


Remember, this was during the `80s when Lowe was caught up in the drug scene. He said Riley "100 percent banned" him after assisting the player score off the court.


"You think he wanted Earvin [Magic Johnson] messed up in that shit," Lowe said.

Lowe told another story about hanging with a player whose performance suffered during the series.

"I took one of my guys out to Mr. Chow [in Beverly Hills] and those were the days I was doing my thing," Lowe said. "I took something and he was like, `What that?' I go, `It's called a Quaalude.'

After the player tried it, Lowe said, "He went 0 for 34. You look up the stats and you'll know who it was."

We have a pretty good idea who it was but you'll just have to check the box scores.

