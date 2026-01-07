SI

Luka Dončić Yelled Profane Message to Courtside Fan After Wild Three-Pointer

Andy Nesbitt

Luka Doncic had some words to say to a fan after hitting a three-pointer late in the Lakers' win over the Pelicans.
Luka Dončić and the Lakers pulled off another clutch victory Tuesday night, beating the Pelicans 111-103 in New Orleans. Dončić had another big game for Los Angeles, finishing with 30 points. LeBron James also chipped in with 30 points as the Lakers improved to 23-11 with the road win.

Dončić wrapped up the victory with a ridiculous three-pointer that had everyone on his team going nuts, including James. With just over two minutes remaining, Dončić launched a 30-footer from behind James and then had some words for a courtside fan who had picked the wrong time to talk some trash to the star guard.

Here's the shot:

In that video you can see Dončić yelling at a fan and thanks to a new video we're able to learn exactly what he said, and it was a bit of a profane message.

“What did you say, m-----f-----!?," Dončić yelled before celebrating with James and his teammates.

Here's that video taken by another fan who was sitting courtside:

LeBron James gives Luka Dončić high praise after win

The Lakers have now won three straight games with Dončić and James clicking. LeBron gave Dončić some high praise after their latest win.

"Luka don't need to bend his game," James said. "He's our 27-year-old franchise for this ball club. It's up to us to bend our game around him and figure it out."

Next up for the Lakers is a road game Wednesday night against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on Wednesday night.

Fans sitting courtside for that one might not want to say anything to Dončić, or chances are he'll make them eat their words.

