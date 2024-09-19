Shaquille O'Neal Explains How He Took Pay Cut To Help Miami Heat Win First Title
Good luck with roster injuries is one of the most critical factors in winning a championship or making a deep postseason run.
Besides health, sacrifice is ultimately the most important factor because it can derail a team from reaching maximum potential.
One of those stars who favored the team’s success over his needs was former Miami Heat center Shaquille O’Neal.
In an interview with The OGs podcast, Shaquille O’Neal discussed his tenure with the Heat. His first display of sacrifice for the organization's success was immediately handing the team to a young Dwyane Wade.
O'Neal told Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller, “First thing I did when I came to Miami, I said, look, you heard a lot of (expletive) about me. That ain’t gonna happen with me and you. This is your (expletive). I’m going to help you. I am going to guide you. I don’t want them to cause a Shaq and D-Wade because this is your (expletive) already. I came here because of you. I need someone like you to help me get one more. So me and him never had a problem.”
O'Neal made his second sacrifice while negotiating his contract. He took less so Haslem could get more money and the Heat could sign James Poses and Gary Payton.
O’Neal stated, “Pat Riley came in and said “Shaq, I love you. I can give you the whole $120,000,000, and we can have nobody, or I can give you $100,000,000. Get UD some more money. I can bring in Posey. I can bring in GP., and I can bring in all them guys.” He went on to say, “You know what? I need to win.”
