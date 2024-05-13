Should The Miami Heat Target Zach Edey At No. 15 In 2024 NBA Draft?
The Miami Heat are in the market for a big man to backup All-Star Bam Adebayo following mediocre season from Kevin Love, Thomas Bryant, and Orlando Robinson.
The Heat hold the No. 15 pick in this year's NBA Draft, an expected spot for back-to-back NCAA Player of the Year Zach Edey. He averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks on 62.3 percent shooting in his senior season at Purdue. Edey is projected to land in Miami according to ESPN's latest mock draft.
"Edey's positional fit alongside Bam Adebayo would be a topic of discussion in Miami, but his productivity, physicality, intensity and team-culture match would be welcomed by the Heat," ESPN's Jonathan Givony wrote. "Adebayo started to slowly incorporate a 3-point shot into his offensive arsenal late this season and has the type of defensive versatility that could be useful alongside another big. Edey's offensive rebounding and interior scoring are skills the Heat lack, making him an attractive pick here."
Edey is one of the biggest mysteries in this year's draft due to the lack of confidence that his game will translate to the next level. His 7-foot-4, 300-pound frame slows him down on both ends of the floor, but regardless, he's a force to be reckoned with in the paint. Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has a heavier frame, but the difference is Jokic's nack for playmaking. He averaged nine assists this season.
"What wins in college and the NBA are totally different," Edey said. "There are a lot of things I can do that people haven't seen yet. I was focusing on impacting winning at Purdue and simplifying my game. Every year I've taken steps forward and there's no reason I can't keep getting better."
