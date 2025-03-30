Inside The Heat

Sister Of Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Leads UCLA To Historic Win In NCAA Tournament

Shandel Richardson

Mar 30, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; LSU Lady Tigers guard Mikaylah Williams (12) rebounds against UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) during the first half of a Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Mar 30, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; LSU Lady Tigers guard Mikaylah Williams (12) rebounds against UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) during the first half of a Elite 8 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Heat star Jaime Jaquez and his sister, Gabriela, now have something in common.

In 2021, Jaime helped lead the UCLA Bruins to the NCAA Final Four. On Sunday, Gabriela one-upped big brother. Gabriela had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead the Bruins past LSU in the Elite Eight. It marks the first time UCLA has advanced to the Final Four.

Gabriela Jaquez made the clinching 3-pointer with 1 minute, 28 seconds left. Her basket put UCLA ahead 62-53. The Bruins then went on a 72-65 victory. They face either USC or UConn in the Final Four in Tampa.

The Heat, meanwhile, play the Washington Wizards Monday. Here's the game preview:

Game time: 7:00 p.m., Capital One Arena, Washington

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

VITALS: : The Heat and Wizards meet for the third and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat won both matchups, winning 118-98 in November and 106-90 in early March. The Heat are 99-47 all-time versus the Wizards during the regular season, including 55-18 in home games and 44-29 in road games. The Heat have won seven of the last 10 matchups against the Wizards, dating back to Nov. 2022.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Alec Burks

C Kel'el Ware

F Pelle Larsson

F Bam Adebayo

WIZARDS

G Bub Carrington

G Jordan Poole

C Alex Sarr

F Justin Champagnie

F AJ Johnson

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Alec Burks: Probable - Back

Andrew Wiggins: Out - Hamstring

Duncan Robinson: Out - Back

Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

76ERS

Khris Middleton: Day-to-day - Knee

Malcolm Brogdon: Out - Ankle

Bilal Coulibaly: Out - Hamstring

Kyshawn George: Out - Ankle

Corey Kispert: Out - Thumb

Saddiq Bey: Out - Knee

Anthony Gill: Day-to-day - Hip

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "Well, you can see just the continuity. Guys are gaining confidence, you know, with the offense, creating shots for each other. Always looks better when the ball goes in but, look, we've been we feel like we've been playing good offensive basketball for five weeks. We were building the right habits, you know, quarters one through three during that month."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our updates on Facebook

X: @ShandelRich

Published |Modified
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here