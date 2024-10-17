Son Of Miami Heat Legend To Enter G League Draft
Zaire Wade, son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has opted to enter the G League Draft takes place on Oct. 26.
Wade is looking to follow in the footsteps of sons of other famous NBA stars, such as Bronny James and Kiyan Anthony. He is just taking a different route to get there.
James went directly to the NBA Draft. He has been considered by many as being unprepared for the NBA. Some say he was drafted only because of his last name.
Wade is seeking to go through the G League to establish himself. Further, Dwyane Wade is not pushing his son to go direcly to the Association.
Whereas, there might have been some nepotism in Los Angeles with James being selected by the Lakers in the second round. Wade is not using his name for admission to the NBA.
Wade played for the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League in 2021, but is re-entering the draft as players are allowed to submit their names for the draft if they are unsigned. Wade suffered a knee injury in 2022 and his G League career was derailed.
He then went to Africa and played four games for the Cape Town Tigers. He averaged 9.3 points. He also played in the NBA summer league. He averaged 8.8 points in the four games he participated in.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.