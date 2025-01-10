Stephen A. Smith Once Referred To Ex-Miami Heat Player As "Steal Of The Draft"
Let's be honest: no one is perfect when it comes to making predictions.
You win some, and you lose some.
So cut media personality Stephen A. Smith some slack for his now cold take during the 2015 NBA draft. While ripping the New York Knicks for drafting Kristaps Porzingis with the fourth pick, Smith rattled off three players they should have taken instead.
They were Willie Cauley-Stein, Stanley Johnson and Justise Winslow, who he all called "NBA ready."
Smith boldly called Winslow "the steal of the draft." He was taken by the Heat at No. 10. Fans fell for it, too, because they cheered loudly at Kaseya Center when the pick was announced. The result was Winslow having five forgetful seasons in Miami before he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Heat fans forever link him with All-Star Devin Booker, who was taken three spots after at No. 13. Others drafted later were Kelly Oubre Jr., and Terry Rozier.
Smith was actually wrong about all the players he mentioned who should have been taken ahead of Porzingis. Cauley-Stein was out of the league after seven seasons, averaging 8.7 points and 5.9 rebounds for his career. Johnson made it eight seasons before exiting to play overseas.
Meanwhile, Porzingis is still going strong as a key cog for the defending champion Boston Celtics. And Heat fans are still sulking about Winslow never panning out.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
