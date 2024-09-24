Three-Time All-Star Helps Miami Heat Introduce New Partnership
The Miami Heat announced on Wednesday it has formed a corporate partnership with the financial services company Robinhood.
The partnership includes placement of the Robinhood logo on all four of the Heat jerseys this season.
The logo patch is also being placed on all of the jerseys for the Sioux Falls Skyforce. The Skyforce are Miami's entry in the G League.
The team also announced the jerseys are available for purchase only at Miami Heat team stores as well as online at MiamiHeatStore.com.
“It’s no small thing to share space on the front of a Heat jersey and we are delighted to do so with Robinhood,” said John Vidalin, EVP/Chief Commercial Officer of The Heat Group. “We’re committed to helping Robinhood grow their business across Heat Nation and welcome them with open arms to the South Florida market.”
This marks the third logo placement deal for Robinhood. It reached a patch and investment deal with the Memphis Grizzlies last week. The investment company formed their first corporate logo partnership with the Washington Wizards in 2023.
The financial services firm will have its logo displayed at the Kaseya Center through signage on sideline dasher boards and on the court’s baseline. The deal also includes video board features and promotions.
Robinhood is also going to be prominently featured on all digital media and social media platforms for the team.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reach at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.