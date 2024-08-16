Top 5 Must-See Miami Heat Games This Season
On Thursday, the NBA released the 2024-25 regular season schedule.
The Miami Heat have matchups we should pay more attention than others. Here are the top five must-see games this season:
Oct. 23: vs. Orlando Magic
We have to start from the beginning with the Florida matchup . The Heat start their season against the upcoming Magic led by Paolo Banchero. The last time the Heat and Magic were playoff-caliber at the same time was in 2011. While the Magic are green, the Heat are mixed with youth and veterans. After going 3-1 against the Orlando, the Heat could set the tone with a victory.
Nov. 10: @ Minnesota Timberwolves
Jimmy Butler vs. Anthony Edwards is a primetime matchup. Edwards, 23, is an emerging superstar. He took the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals last season and recently won a gold medal in Paris. The Heat need to play at a high level to win. They’ve lost three of the last four regular-season matchups. Look out for the Wolves, who are young and hungry ... and coming.
Nov. 18: vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Former Heat play Caleb Martin faces his old teammates for the first time. Martin signed a four-year deal with the Sixers joining Paul George as the offseason acquisitions. It gives them more power alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
Nov. 26: vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Since 2020, there is a lot of history here. The Heat won two of their three postseason meetings. This is one of the Heat's few nationally-broadcast games, so it's a great time to showcase their talent.
Dec. 2: @ Boston Celtics
This classic rivalry is endgame. This is their first meeting since last season in the first round of the playoffs. The Heat would love to get revenge on the defending champs, but no one wants to get back at them more than Butler. The Heat are just 3-7 in the last 10 games of the series.
