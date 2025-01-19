Trade Proposal: Miami Heat Acquire Young Center From West Contender
The Miami Heat have one of the better centers in the NBA.
Bam Adebayo has been a consistent force for the team since his arrival in 2017. Even with Adebayo's strong play, the Heat could look to upgrade the backup center position.
After being moved at last year's deadline, the Dallas Mavericks are reportedly shopping Daniel Gafford.
A trade between the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks could look like:
Heat receive: C Daniel Gafford, G Spencer Dinwiddie
Mavericks receive: G Duncan Robinson, 2030 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick (via LAL)
For the Heat, acquiring Gafford could allow Adebayo to get some run at the power forward position, where many feel he may be better-suited. Kel'el Ware has been improving throughout his rookie season as well but if the Heat make the playoffs, a veteran backup may be a stronger choice off the bench.
As the Heat look to make a strong playoff push, acquiring the experienced big man could work well for a relatively young team. Gafford was an integral piece of a Mavericks team that went to the NBA Finals last season. However, with the emergence of Dereck Lively, Dallas feels they can move off Gafford's contract. He is under contract through next season.
Not only do the Heat acquire Gafford in this mock trade, but they also add a veteran guard. Dinwiddie has been a strong member of the Mavericks' bench this season, averaging 10 points in 40 games. Miami has had inconsistent play from Terry Rozier all season. Bringing in Dinwiddie as another veteran guard to relieve Tyler Herro could help take pressure off Herro.
In this mock trade, the Heat say goodbye to one of the longest tenured players on the roster. Robinson has seen a solid role off the bench this season. The three-point specialist is still under contract for one more season. Parting with his $19 million salary could open a bit of cap space this offseason.
REPORT: RAPTORS LOOK TO ENTER BUTLER SWEEPSTAKES
Jimmy Butler has reportedly been intent on joining only a handful of organizations, the most notable being the Phoenix Suns.
However, the Toronto Star reported the Raptors look to involve themselves in the Butler trade saga.
"It’s not that they want Butler: His skill set, age, $52-million (U.S.) player option for next season, and longer-term financial desires make him about ill-suited to join this roster," Toronto Star's Doug Smith reported.
"But general manager Bobby Webster and president Masai Ujiri are trying to be facilitators — and benefactors — in what ultimately happens with Butler, the disgruntled Heat wing who has asked for a trade," Smith added.
The Raptors sit near the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 10-31 record. Acquiring Butler doesn't make too much sense for an organization that is in the midst of a rebuild with young players such as R.J. Barrett, Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley leading the team.
The Raptors do have a history of acquiring stars for one-and-done seasons, most notably trading for Kawhi Leonard prior to the 2018-19 season. The Raptors won the Finals that season before Leonard teamed up with Paul George on the Los Angeles Clippers.
It is interesting that Webster and Ujiri want to land Butler during the ongoing rebuild. However, it seems the Raptors are an unlikely destination for the disgruntled star.
REPORT: BUTLER HAS NOT RULED OUT BUCKS AS TRADE DESTINATION
Every day, it seems more teams are being eliminated from the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes.
Earlier reports stated the Milwaukee Bucks were told to "back off" Butler. He hopes to get a contract extension this summer but the Bucks are tied long-term to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
However, The Athletic reported the Bucks may be back on the list of Butler's potential destinations.
"And while it remains unclear which teams are truly willing to get into the Butler business, two league sources insisted that the Milwaukee Bucks have not, contrary to reports, been told by Butler’s camp that he doesn’t want to play there," The Athletic's Sam Amick wrote Wednesday.
Although Butler has not reportedly ruled out Milwaukee, it seems unlikely he joins the Bucks. Antetokounmpo and Lillard's salaries are both over $48 million. With that amount of money on the books, it will be difficult for Butler to get his desired money with the Bucks.
Butler's reported preferred destination remains the Phoenix Suns. He hopes to join All-Stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker as the Suns attempt emerging as legitimate Western Conference contenders.
One other team reportedly crossed off Butler's list of destinations is the Memphis Grizzlies.
Butler's trade request comes after an offseason where he was denied a contract extension by the Heat. Butler is looking for a long-term extension but at his age, the team felt it was risky to extend him beyond his contract.
The trade deadline is Feb. 6.
