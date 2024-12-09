Trade Proposal: Miami Heat Ditch Fan Favorite to Rescue Veteran Guard
Though he’s yet to play a full season or establish himself as a legitimate starter, Miami Heat forward Nikola Jović is nonetheless a fan favorite. The former No. 27 pick has flashed in the past, often resembling a guard in a 6-foot-10 body.
This year hasn’t gone to plan for the third-year forward. Jović has only played 14 minutes since Nov. 18, partly because of an ankle injury. However, even when he’s healthy, Heat supporters regularly flood social media asking why the third-year center isn’t receiving minutes.
There is no indication whether Jović is on his way out. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra didn’t help the speculation over the weekend.
“You have to stack good days, and you have to control what you have to control,” Spoelstra told reporters Saturday. “I’ll be evaluating habits, the details, (the) attention to the small things.”
If the Heat intend on eventually trading Jović, the Toronto Raptors should come calling—and offer veteran guard Bruce Brown in the process. Here’s what a possible trade involving the Heat and Raptors may look like:
Heat acquire: Bruce Brown, 2025 second-round draft pick
Hawks acquire: Nikola Jović, Terry Rozier
Don’t overthink Rozier’s place in this trade; he’s only there to make the finances work. The Raptors are 7-17 and amid another rebuild. They can either trade Rozier later or cut him so he can join a contender.
Instead, this trade is about swapping Jović for Brown, who has a $23 million expiring contract. The 6-foot-4 Brown can play either guard spot or suit up at small forward. He owns career averages of 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.
Brown is currently recovering from right knee surgery. He is expected to return to the Raptors’ rotation later this month.
We’d ordinarily say the Heat should avoid this trade at all costs. Jović doesn’t turn 22 until June and averages 7.7 points and 3.7 rebounds.
Unfortunately for Jović, the Heat have apparently given up on him. Miami listed him as available ahead of Sunday’s home victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jović didn’t even make it off the bench.
“He’s still right there,” Spoelstra said Saturday, adding, “He’s physically in a much better place right now.”
If the Heat aren’t going to play Jović, they need to see what he can fetch them via trade. Even if Brown only comes off the bench for Miami, he’d be more valuable than a young player who isn’t even playing in garbage time.
We’re in favor of Miami exploring this trade idea. It’s by no means a big-time trade the way landing an All-Star would be, let alone a guaranteed starter. However, trading Jović and Rozier for Brown positions the Heat to have more money next summer, and it arguably improves the rotation now.
Of course, Jović could work his way back into the rotation and out of trade rumors. For now, we’re skeptical of such an outcome, but the trade deadline isn’t until Feb. 6. Hopefully, for his own sake, Jović will know by then what his future in Miami holds—assuming there even is one.
