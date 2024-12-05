Trade Proposal: Should Miami Heat Take Risk On Acquiring Injury-Plagued Guard?
The Miami Heat could use another guard if Chicago Bulls veteran Lonzo Ball is available via trade.
Is Ball a good fit? And more importantly, do the Heat want to take the risk in adding the former No. 2 pick?
The Heat (10-10) must determine in the coming weeks whether they plan on adding or subtracting ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Meanwhile, the Bulls (9-13) are fading fast in the Eastern Conference.
Chicago is widely expected to trade several veterans, including Ball, amid their latest rebuild. Ball, 27, is a prime trade candidate for a win-now team like the Heat before hitting unrestricted free agency next summer. He averages 4.5 points and 3.5 assists.
Here’s what a potential trade involving the Heat and Bulls may look like:
Heat acquire: Lonzo Ball, Chris Duarte
Bulls acquire: Terry Rozier, Kel’el Ware, Josh Richardson, 2026 first-round pick
Ball’s talent has never been in question. However, injuries have consistently kept him sidelined since entering the NBA in 2017. He missed the last two seasons with knee issues. A wrist injury recently kept him out for 15 games.
The risk in acquiring Ball speaks for itself. Injuries have plagued the Heat throughout the season’s first few weeks. Do the Heat really want to add another player who historically can’t stay healthy, especially when the player in question is a pending free agent?
The proposed trade frees the Heat of Rozier, who has mostly struggled since joining Miami earlier this year. The Heat moved him to the bench last month after a prolonged shooting slump. In fairness to Rozier, he averages 12.2 points on 49.1 percent shooting since taking on his new role.
Injuries have limited Richardson in the early going. Although the Heat drafted Ware 15th in June, he’s sparsely played. Miami sent him to the G League earlier this week so he gets extra minutes with the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
Ball is undoubtedly an intriguing trade target. However, we don’t believe the Heat should seriously pursue him, especially not with his injury history. If the Heat intend to buy at the deadline, they need players who immediately come in and make a difference as starters. We’re skeptical Ball can do that at this stage in his career.
However, the Heat may nonetheless see plenty of Ball soon, assuming he can stay on the court. He recently posted a picture on Snapchat of him and his brother, Hornets guard LaMelo, with the caption, “I knew this day would come.” Miami and Charlotte each play in the Southeast Division.
We’ll let Hornets fans dream of the Ball brothers teaming up. Heat supporters should turn their attention to other players.
