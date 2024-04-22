Miami Heat Using Two Off Days To Decompress Before Game 2 Against Boston Celtics
The Miami Heat are still stinging from Sunday's 20-point loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of their first-round series in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
The positive is the Heat have plenty time to prepare for avoiding a repeat. They have a full two days to process what happened in the opener at TD Garden.
"Two days to prepare, that's a lot of time to get mentally and physically ready," Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez said. "I know the coaching staff is going to work really hard to figure out the game plan. Us asplayers, we're going to get ready as best we can to execute it."
For starters, the Heat need to work on finding a way to prevent the Celtics from scoring at the perimeter. They made 22 of 49 from the 3-point line. The Heat, who pride themselves on defense, will atttempt to fix that first before tackling their offensive woes.
The biggest problem on that side of the ball was guard Tyler Herro. He finished with just 11 points while shooting 4 of 13 from the field. The Heat need more from him because they are playing without Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier, who are both injured.
"I'm sure a lot of us wish we could play [today]," Heat forward Caleb Martin said. "But we've got to get back to the drawing board and got some things to figure out. It gives us another or two to let things settle in ... Sometimes, you need to feel a loss like that to come with a better approach."