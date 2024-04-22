Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro In Need Of Bounce Back Performance After Game 1 Struggles

Shandel Richardson

Apr 21, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) shoots the ball over Celtics guard Derrick White - Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was eager about his first playoff game this season.

He just didn't plan it to go this way.

Herro had one of the worst games of his career in the Heat's Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics Sunday at TD Garden. He finished with 11 points on 4 of 13 shooting.

"Just applying pressure and making things difficult and not really allowing me to get comfortable from the beginning," Herro said. "They did a great job with that. It's just one game. We're going to leave it behind us and keep it moving."

Herro's struggles came at the worst time, too. The Heat are desperately in need of scoring with Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier sidelined with injuries. It is doubtful either player returns for the series, meaning Herro has to get going if the Heat are going to have any chance. He averaged 20.8 points during the regular season.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra took some of the blame for Herro's struggles. He said they have to do a better job of putting Herro in position to produce.

"They came out with the intentions to put a lot of pressure on him, whether it was on the ball with the pick and rolls or off the ball with some movement," Spoelstra said. "We have to come up with some ways to shake him free and get him in the strength zone within the contest of what we do. That's the playoffs."

Game 2 is Wednesday in Boston.

