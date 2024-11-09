Inside The Heat

Uncertainty Surrounds Latest Jimmy Butler Injury

Shandel Richardson

Oct 30, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks on against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will be evaluated on daily basis after spraining his ankle in the first quarter of Friday's loss to the Denver Nuggets.

Butler only played six minutes. He finished with two points, two assists and one rebound.

"We don't know at this point," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "You never know until you get to the next day. We fly, when we get to Minnesota, we're probably have a better idea."

Without Butler, the Heat were no match for the Nuggets. They trailed by double-digits most of the way in the 135-122 loss. After two straight wins in late October, they have now lost four of the last five. They enter Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 3-5 record.

If Butler is unable to play, expect Duncan Robinson or Haywood Highsmith to enter the starting lineup. Their play against the Nuggets was encouraging. Robinson had 20 points, three rebounds and three assists off the bench. Highsmith finished with 15 points, four assists and three rebounds.

They were among seven Heat players in double-figures but the balance wasn't enough to offset the loss of Butler while facing one of the league's best teams. Although Tyler Herro (24 points) is proving he is capable of being the No. 1 scoring option and Bam Adebayo producing 20 points, the Heat need Butler in games as such.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our updates on Facebook

X: @ShandelRich

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here