Uncertainty Surrounds Latest Jimmy Butler Injury
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will be evaluated on daily basis after spraining his ankle in the first quarter of Friday's loss to the Denver Nuggets.
Butler only played six minutes. He finished with two points, two assists and one rebound.
"We don't know at this point," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "You never know until you get to the next day. We fly, when we get to Minnesota, we're probably have a better idea."
Without Butler, the Heat were no match for the Nuggets. They trailed by double-digits most of the way in the 135-122 loss. After two straight wins in late October, they have now lost four of the last five. They enter Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 3-5 record.
If Butler is unable to play, expect Duncan Robinson or Haywood Highsmith to enter the starting lineup. Their play against the Nuggets was encouraging. Robinson had 20 points, three rebounds and three assists off the bench. Highsmith finished with 15 points, four assists and three rebounds.
They were among seven Heat players in double-figures but the balance wasn't enough to offset the loss of Butler while facing one of the league's best teams. Although Tyler Herro (24 points) is proving he is capable of being the No. 1 scoring option and Bam Adebayo producing 20 points, the Heat need Butler in games as such.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI.
