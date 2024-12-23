Inside The Heat

Was Miami Heat's Loss To Orlando Magic "Worst" Of Season

Shandel Richardson

Dec 20, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts to a call by Oklahoma City Thunder referee Mark Lindsay (29) against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
Dec 20, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts to a call by Oklahoma City Thunder referee Mark Lindsay (29) against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images / Rhona Wise-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Heat fans are still upset about the recent loss to the Orlando Magic.

The Heat were outscored 37-8 in the fourth quarter after leading by much as 25. They were without Jimmy Butler but the Magic had their issues, too.

They were minus their three best players, stars Franz Wagner and Paola Banchero and rising player Jalen Suggs. Moritz Wagner also sustained an early injury that knocked him out of the game. Then Wendell Carter Jr., was ejected.

It is why some are calling this the Heat's worst loss of the season. As did Ethan Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports Network.

"Essentially you're talking about five of the eight players in Orlando's mix ... unavailable," Skolnick said on his podcast. "I don't want to hear that Jimmy Butler did not play. It does not excuse what happened in the fourth quarter."

After showing promise of late, the Heat are right back to being questioned for their inconsistency. They won six of eight before the recent three-game skid. All of the criticism could have been avoided by closing out the Magic game.

A team with stars Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Terry Rozier and young rising players like Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic should be able to hold off a depleted Magic roster.

"The guys on the court should've done enough to close out that game and they did not," Skolnick said.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @ShandelRich

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here