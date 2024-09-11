Inside The Heat

Website Pegs Bam Adebayo As Miami Heat's Top Player

Website has Miami center Bam Adebayo ranked No. 28 in latest NBA player rankings.

Scott Salomon

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States centre Bam Adebayo (13) celebrates after defeating France in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo was ranked No. 28 in the NBA by a basketball website that listed the Top 100 players.

Adebayo, a two-time Olympic gold medal winner has made All-Star game appearances the last two seasons. He was also a member of the NBA All-Defensive Team for the last five seasons.

Last season he finished third in the NBA Defensive Player of the Year voting.

The list, published on Tuesday by HoopsHype, said Adebayo was not only a complete defender, but has also developed a strong offensive game.

"Adebayo is far from just a defender, as the former Kentucky Wildcat also has a blossoming offensive game, possessing the ability to hit pull-up, off-the-dribble jumpers and spot-up looks from the midrange," HoopsHype said. "He can also grab a rebound and bring the ball down the court, can pass at a high level for a center – just maybe not on that Jokic/Sabonis level – and rebounds very well despite being just 6-foot-9."

While training for the Olympics in Paris, Adebayo worked on his 3-point shot. His game has lacked in that area, according to HoopsHype.

Last season Adebayo averaged 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Two seasons ago, Adebayo helped lead the Heat to the NBA Finals as the No. 8 seed. Last year they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

