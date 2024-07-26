What Must Jimmy Butler Achieve To Earn $200+ Million From The Miami Heat?
The likelihood of Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler opting into his player option for the 2026 season is slim, unless a maximum contract is agreed upon prior.
Butler decided to leave all options open by not signing an extension with the Heat this offseason. It's a risky move for the 34-year-old, begging the question of what he must accomplish to land a max deal from Miami's front office.
The odds are stacked against Butler and the Heat succeeding in the postseason, considering the major improvements of the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks. The Sixers brought in star Paul George along with numerous role players, including former Heat forward Caleb Martin while the Knicks made a blockbuster trade for Mikal Bridges.
This drops their seeding ceiling to No. 4, which is also unlikely with teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, and Cleveland Cavaliers better suited for the regular season. With this said, it appears the Heat are headed towards their third consecutive Play-In Tournament appearance.
The Heat's regular-season play should not determine whether or not Butler lands the extension. Instead, it's a matter of his effort and availability throughout the year. Team president Pat Riley is well aware of the veteran's capabilities in the brightest moments, but he must thrive regularly to reach those games.
Butler has yet to appear in 70 games with the Heat, a milestone that should matter in negotiations. He also missed their entire Round 1 series against the reigning champion Boston Celtics. While injuries are out of a player's control to some extent, the best ability is availability.
It was a rather underrated idea to keep the roster stagnant this offseason, as the front office can use this season for a major decision. Either moving on from Butler, turning center Bam Adebayo into the franchise cornerstone, or going all in for a championship with him at the helm. This is ultimately what matters most: does Butler have the energy left to act as a No. 1 option on a championship team? If he's able to prove that, Riley should extend Butler while looking to reward him with a new star teammate.
If the year starts off poorly, the trade deadline is an important time to keep an eye on the Heat.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE