Will The Miami Heat Avoid Play-In Tournament? Season Predictions
The Miami Heat open the season tonight against the Orlando Magic.
Here's are the staff projections:
Rudy Rodríguez-Chomat, Miami Heat on SI contributor
Prediction: 54-28Comment: Health is paramount to the Miami Heat being successful. Presuming health, the Miami Heat will be in the thick of it this year. Watching Boston hang another banner will gnaw at this team and fire it up. Jimmy Butler seems to be focused on business, and after having gone through tragedy during last season with the passing of Father, he is laser focused on the task at hand. Bam Adebayo will meet the challenge and average 2 blocks per game and finally get that DPOY he wants so badly.
NBA Finals: Heat over OKC in six games
MVP: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Rookie of the Year: Zach Edey
Defensive Player of the Year: Bam Adebayo
Sixth man of the Year: Jaime Jaquez, Jr.
Most Improved Player: Donte DiVincenzo
Coach of the Year: Erik Spoelstra
Scott Salomon, Miami Heat On SI contributor
Prediction: 58-24
Comment: The Heat are going to surprise some people this year. I look for Kel'el Ware to start at center with Bam moving to power forward before the All-Star break.
NBA Finals: Boston Celtics over Denver Nuggets
MVP: Victor Wembanyama
Rookie of the Year: Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets
.Defensive Player of the Year: Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
Ryan Diamond, Miami Heat on SI Contributor.
Prediction: 45-37
Comment: The Heat are a hungry-to-win squad built under Coach Spo. Adding Ware is big time for the Heat in the front court, and Jaquez Jr. will be a sophomore looking to make his mark.
NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets over Boston Celtics in six.
MVP: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Rookie of the Year: Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets
Defensive Player of the Year: Victor Wembanyama
Most Improved Player of the Year: Victor Wembayama
Miguel Mike Medina, Miami Heat On SI contributor
Prediction: 45-37
Comment: The Heat have a talented roster, but we are still skeptical about durability and having a second consistent scorer. With 45 wins and finishing sixth in the standings to stay out of the play-in tournament, the Heat are taking a step in the right direction.
NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets over Boston Celtics in seven games
MVP: Anthony Edwards
First-team All-NBA:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Shai Gildeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
Rookie of the Year: Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets
Defensive Player of the Year: Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
Canice Nnanna, Miami Heat On SI contributor
Prediction: 47-35
Comment: The Heat are a well-oiled veteran team, but they’ll only go as far as their young stars’ discipline and health will take them. They’ll be fifth or sixth in the conference, but as long Jaime, Tyler, Duncan and Kel’el can be available and locked-in during the playoffs, we could be asking ourselves the same question we asked in 2020’ and 2023: how the HELL did Coach Spo’ get them in the Finals again?!
NBA Finals: Dallas Mavericks over Philadelphia 76ers in seven games
MVP: Luka Doncic
Rookie of the Year: Reed Shepard
Defensive Player of the Year: Victor Wembanyama
Sixth man of the year: Alex Caruso
Most Improved Player: Victor Wembanyama
Coach of the year: Ime Udoka
Anthony Pasciolla, Miami Heat On SI Contributor
Prediction: 48-34
Comment: The Heat won 46 games last year, so there's no reason a motivated Jimmy Butler and hopefully healthy Tyler Herro can't add an additional pair of victories.
NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets over Philadelphia 76ers in seven games
MVP: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
First-team All-NBA:
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
Rookie of the Year: Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls
Defensive Player of the Year: Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Tony Mejia, Miami Heat on SI contributor
Prediction: 45-37
Comment: Having advanced to the NBA Finals as a No. 8 seed makes it difficult to expect Miami to turn up for a serious run at a top-3 seed in the East. Ripping a Southeast Division title back from Orlando's clutches won't motivate the Heat either. The goal is to avoid the play-in round and reach the playoffs healthy, which has proven elusive the past few years.
NBA Finals: Timberwolves over Celtics in seven games
MVP: Anthony Edwards
Rookie of the Year: Zaccharie Risacher
Defensive Player of the Year: Victor Wembanyama
Sixth man of the Year: Malik Monk
Most Improved Player: Brandon Miller
Coach of the Year: Chris Finch
Bryan Townes, Miami Heat On SI contributor
Prediction: 49-33
Comment: Despite being a top five team in terms of most missed games from their roster, the Miami Heat were four wins away against teams that missed the postseason from being the third seed in the East. Now they potentially have the best and most balanced roster in Jimmy Butler’s soon to be six seasons with the team.
NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets over Boston Celtics in six games
MVP: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
Rookie of The Year: Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks
Defensive Player of The Year: Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
Sixth Man of The Year: Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat
Most Improved Player: Victor Wembenyama, San Antonio Spurs
Coach of The Year: Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat