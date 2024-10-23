Inside The Heat

Will The Miami Heat Avoid Play-In Tournament? Season Predictions

Shandel Richardson

Oct 18, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra watches during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra watches during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat open the season tonight against the Orlando Magic.

Here's are the staff projections:

Rudy Rodríguez-Chomat, Miami Heat on SI contributor

Prediction: 54-28Comment: Health is paramount to the Miami Heat being successful. Presuming health, the Miami Heat will be in the thick of it this year. Watching Boston hang another banner will gnaw at this team and fire it up. Jimmy Butler seems to be focused on business, and after having gone through tragedy during last season with the passing of Father, he is laser focused on the task at hand. Bam Adebayo will meet the challenge and average 2 blocks per game and finally get that DPOY he wants so badly.

NBA Finals: Heat over OKC in six games

MVP: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Rookie of the Year: Zach Edey

Defensive Player of the Year: Bam Adebayo

Sixth man of the Year: Jaime Jaquez, Jr.

Most Improved Player: Donte DiVincenzo

Coach of the Year: Erik Spoelstra

Scott Salomon, Miami Heat On SI contributor

Prediction: 58-24

Comment: The Heat are going to surprise some people this year. I look for Kel'el Ware to start at center with Bam moving to power forward before the All-Star break.

NBA Finals: Boston Celtics over Denver Nuggets

MVP: Victor Wembanyama

Rookie of the Year: Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets

.Defensive Player of the Year: Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Ryan Diamond, Miami Heat on SI Contributor.

Prediction: 45-37

Comment: The Heat are a hungry-to-win squad built under Coach Spo. Adding Ware is big time for the Heat in the front court, and Jaquez Jr. will be a sophomore looking to make his mark.

NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets over Boston Celtics in six.

MVP: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Rookie of the Year: Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets

Defensive Player of the Year: Victor Wembanyama

Most Improved Player of the Year: Victor Wembayama

Miguel Mike Medina, Miami Heat On SI contributor

Prediction: 45-37

Comment: The Heat have a talented roster, but we are still skeptical about durability and having a second consistent scorer. With 45 wins and finishing sixth in the standings to stay out of the play-in tournament, the Heat are taking a step in the right direction.

NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets over Boston Celtics in seven games

MVP: Anthony Edwards

First-team All-NBA:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Shai Gildeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Rookie of the Year: Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets

Defensive Player of the Year: Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Canice Nnanna, Miami Heat On SI contributor

Prediction: 47-35

Comment: The Heat are a well-oiled veteran team, but they’ll only go as far as their young stars’ discipline and health will take them. They’ll be fifth or sixth in the conference, but as long Jaime, Tyler, Duncan and Kel’el can be available and locked-in during the playoffs, we could be asking ourselves the same question we asked in 2020’ and 2023: how the HELL did Coach Spo’ get them in the Finals again?!

NBA Finals: Dallas Mavericks over Philadelphia 76ers in  seven games

MVP: Luka Doncic

Rookie of the Year: Reed Shepard

Defensive Player of the Year: Victor Wembanyama

Sixth man of the year: Alex Caruso

Most Improved Player: Victor Wembanyama

Coach of the year: Ime Udoka

Anthony Pasciolla, Miami Heat On SI Contributor

Prediction: 48-34

Comment: The Heat won 46 games last year, so there's no reason a motivated Jimmy Butler and hopefully healthy Tyler Herro can't add an additional pair of victories.

NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets over Philadelphia 76ers in seven games

MVP: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

First-team All-NBA:

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Rookie of the Year: Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls

Defensive Player of the Year: Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs

Tony Mejia, Miami Heat on SI contributor

Prediction: 45-37

Comment: Having advanced to the NBA Finals as a No. 8 seed makes it difficult to expect Miami to turn up for a serious run at a top-3 seed in the East. Ripping a Southeast Division title back from Orlando's clutches won't motivate the Heat either. The goal is to avoid the play-in round and reach the playoffs healthy, which has proven elusive the past few years.

NBA Finals: Timberwolves over Celtics in seven games

MVP: Anthony Edwards

Rookie of the Year: Zaccharie Risacher

Defensive Player of the Year: Victor Wembanyama

Sixth man of the Year: Malik Monk

Most Improved Player: Brandon Miller

Coach of the Year: Chris Finch

Bryan Townes, Miami Heat On SI contributor

Prediction: 49-33

Comment: Despite being a top five team in terms of most missed games from their roster, the Miami Heat were four wins away against teams that missed the postseason from being the third seed in the East. Now they potentially have the best and most balanced roster in Jimmy Butler’s soon to be six seasons with the team.

NBA Finals: Denver Nuggets over Boston Celtics in six games

MVP: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Rookie of The Year: Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks

Defensive Player of The Year: Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Sixth Man of The Year: Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat

Most Improved Player: Victor Wembenyama, San Antonio Spurs

Coach of The Year: Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here