With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Edwards Gaining Success At Young Age, Many Are Forgetting About Dwyane Wade
The NBA fan base is crediting Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves for having success at such a young age.
While both are deserving of the attention, many are forgetting what Miami Heat legend did during his early years. At 24, he led the Heat to their first championship in 2006. He did it while upstaging Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal.
Wade, in just his third season, helped the Heat rally from a 2-0 deficit against the Dallas Mavericks. He had one of the best Finals in NBA history, averaging 34.7 points. 7.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds. He was named Finals MVP.
O'Neal even credited Wade's play during a recent appearance on the Old Man And The Three podcast with J.J. Redick. It helped O'Neal get his fourth championship.
"He just turned it up and that's how was I able to get No. 4," O'Neal said. "Because I was playing terrible ... He just unleashed something and that was part of my plan."
Edwards and Gilgeous-Alexander are now in position to duplicate the success at a young age. The Timberwolves are tied at 2 with the defending champion Denver Nuggets in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder are down 2-1 in their series against the Dallas Mavericks.
