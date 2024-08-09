WNBA Sensation Caitlin Clark Shows Love For The New-Look Tyler Herro
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is drawing attention because of a new, bulked up physique.
While most are focused on the added muscle, the WNBA's newest superstar was more interested in Herro's attire. He recently posted a series of photos on Instagram that caught the eye of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.
In the last photo, Herro was wearing an Iowa Hawkeyes No. 22 jersey. It's the uniform Clark wore in college when she became among the most popular players in the women's basketball history.
Here's what Clark commented on the post: "Last slide 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."
Herro is in the middle of a redemption offseason. Despite a strong regular season, some were disappointed with with his playoff performance against the Boston Celtics in the first round. With the Heat needing a boost because of Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier out with injuries, Herro struggled when needed most.
Herro averaged 16.8 points, 5.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds in the five-game series loss to the Celtics. He shot poorly in all but one of the games, causing it once again to raise questions about Herro's ability.
With a healthy Butler and Rozier, Herro gets another opportunity to prove his worth. He is just two seasons removed from winning the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award. The Heat are hoping he regains that form to help them rise again as contenders.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
