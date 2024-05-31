ESPN Reports Draft Prospects "Unwilling" to Workout for Charlotte
Following the domestic withdrawal deadline, ESPN published their latest mock draft. Within the analysis for the Hornets, Jeremy Woo made an eye catching comment sure to get the attention of Charlotte Hornets fans
"The Hornets are sitting in a tricky spot at No. 6, with some prospects thus far unwilling to work out in Charlotte."- Jeremy Woo - ESPN Draft Analyst
Woo avoids naming which prospects he is referring to, but alludes to there being more than one. So why would that be? There are a few potential reasons.
It's no secret the Hornets don't have a good reputation among players and agents within the NBA. However, with new ownership and front office, the hope was the narrative had started to change. This report might be evidence that Hornets fans will have to remain patient, as this won't happen overnight.
The Hornets already have some young pieces of their core in place with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Mark Williams. Some prospects and agents will look at that situation and worry about their role and playing time.
So, which prospects could Jeremy Woo be referring too?
It appears highly likely one of those prospects is UCONN's Stephon Castle following reports of him only accepting work outs where there is no long term point-guard in place. However, the other players remains a mystery, or does it?
Castle's teammate Donovan Clingan could have reluctance to land in Charlotte with center Mark Williams a key part of Charlotte's core. Clingan, like Castle will have been working out in close proximity to former Hornets guard James Bouknight who has spent a significant time at UCONN's practice facility since being waived by the Hornets. Interestingly, Castle was mocked to Charlotte in ESPN's previous updated mock draft, could this change be a sign they know somethin we don't?
Projected point guards Rob Dillingham, Reed Sheppard and Nikola Topic could also be reluctant to workout with the Hornets due to LaMelo Ball being in place as the Hornets starting point guard. However, ESPN mocked Dillingham to Charlotte which could suggest he isn't one of the prospects that is unwilling to workout.