Would It Be a Massive Disappointment if the Hornets Lose in the Play-In Tournament?

At this point, a Play-In Tournament spot is all but guaranteed for the Charlotte Hornets. They're 5.5 games up on the Milwaukee Bucks with 14 left to play, so they are all but assured to at least hold onto the 10th seed.

The trouble is, they might not move up any, making advancement to the NBA Playoffs hard to envision. Plus, the rest of the East's 7-10 range is playing pretty good basketball. The Atlanta Hawks, who'd be the first-round matchup if the season ended, have won nine in a row.

Suddenly, the Hornets don't look like the best team in the Play-In range right now, and that's because they've cooled off while other teams have heated up. So what if they lose and end up in the lottery? Is this season a disappointment?

What happens if the Hornets lose the Play-In?

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) dribbles in front of San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Getting into the playoffs would be extremely valuable for such a young team. Brandon Miller, Kon Knueppel, and Charles Lee have never been in any sort of postseason action yet. That experience, even if they get swept or something, would help all of their development.

However, the Play-In is a playoff-esque environment. Simply getting into a do-or-die game (or two) will be good for those three and the rest of this young and up-and-coming squad. They'll be better for having played in serious games.

Plus, if the Hornets do crash and burn, they'd end up back in the lottery. That's not a bad thing. It'd give them a chance to land one more prized prospect to add to the incredible core they've built, and it would give them another cheap contributor for the next few seasons. That's helpful, too.

When you win 16 of 19 and begin to look like the best team in basketball for roughly two full months, not making the playoffs is, at the very least, a surprise. For a time, it looked like the Hornets would not only make the playoffs but might win a series over a top-seeded Eastern Conference foe.

From a fan perspective, not even getting into the playoffs at this point would be a major disappointment. We've been starved for a playoff series for a decade, and we're still searching for the first playoff series win in what feels like an eternity.

But from a team standpoint, it wouldn't be. This season was a huge step forward, and getting into the Play-In was always one of the best outcomes for the 2025-26 season. Sure, things changed halfway through, and the expectations rose, but tell a Hornets fan back in December that the team makes it to the 10th seed and they'd be thrilled.

And again, the lottery is not a bad place to be for a rising team. Who knows? Maybe the one time the Hornets play winning basketball is also the one time the NBA lottery system is actually kind. That would be fantastic.