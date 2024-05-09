All Hornets

ESPN's List Top 4 Draft Targets For Charlotte

Jonathan Givony (Draft Express) revealed the top 4 fits ahead of the draft lottery.

Alex Sarr, Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland
Alex Sarr, Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland /
All eyes are on Sunday's draft lottery when the final draft order will in place. Ahead of the lottery. ESPN's draft expert Jonathan Givony released an article outlining the four prospects which he thinks should be at the top of each team's draft board. They are listed below in order with some additional thoughts provided on the rankings by AllHornets.com

1. Alex Sarr - 7'1 - Power Forward/Center

It's no surprise the consensus top pick in this years' draft is listed as the Hornets top need. Sarr would boost Charlotte's 30th ranked defense and would give a needed injection of size into a team which was undersized for large parts of the season.

2. Donovan Clingan - 7'2 - Center

This might raise eyebrows for some. However, Clingan would give the Hornets quite literally, a HUGE one-two punch alongside Mark Williams (7'1) and Clingan (7'2) protecting the interior. A potential concern with Clingan is he has dealt with injuries throughout his basketball career, an amber flag for a Charlotte team who can't cope with anymore injury prone players.

3. Zaccharie Risacher - Small Forward

A terrific defender with fantastic size and length combined with a lethal outside shot. Risacher isn't going to give you much on-ball shot creation, but maybe Charlotte already have enough with Ball and Miller in the starting unit?

4. Rob Dillingham

This is a wildcard, Dillingham's fit alongside Ball looks troublesome, but could make for a high level back-up and act as long term insurance if Ball were to be traded. He certainly won't help improve Charlotte's defense, but his slithery, explosive and creative style will draw ooos and ahhhs from the fans.

Read the full ESPN article HERE

Published
