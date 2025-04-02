All Hornets

Hornets add offensive firepower in latest mock draft after missing out on Cooper Flagg

A new NBA mock draft projection is in for the Hornets from CBS Sports.

Schuyler Callihan

Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) runs a play Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in a first round game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament between the USC Trojans and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes, 77-70.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) runs a play Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in a first round game at the 2025 TIAA Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament between the USC Trojans and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Hawkeyes defeated the Buckeyes, 77-70. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets need a lot of help to become a true contender in the Eastern Conference. The quickest path to that happening is if they were to get a little luck in the lottery and secure the No. 1 pick for the right to draft Duke's Cooper Flagg.

Over the years, the Hornets have come oh so close to landing a franchise-altering player but fell one spot shy of being able to do so. No disrespect to Brandon Miller, who is a very talented player in his own right, but they were one spot away from Victor Wembanyama a couple of years ago, one away from Anthony Davis when he came out, and the same for Dwight Howard.

So, what will Charlotte do if they don't land the top pick? According to Adam Finkelstein of CBS Sports, he projects the Hornets to select Rutgers forward Ace Bailey with the third overall pick.

"I'm staying firm with my top three. While the season was a disappointment for Rutgers and Bailey didn't play with the necessary level of consistency to help himself, we still saw all the same signs that made him the second-rated prospect in last year's high school class. It's the wing size, athleticism, and shot-making. Teams want to learn more about his overall process on both ends and dig into the low assist rate, but the upside remains very high."

Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 46% from the field and 34% from three in his lone year in college.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Hornets will attempt two straight wins in trip to Indiana

Greensboro Swarm fall in team's first playoff appearance

Updated tank odds: Where do the Hornets stand in the race for Cooper Flagg?

NBA vets support Hornets' decision to shut down LaMelo Ball

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/Draft