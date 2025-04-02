Hornets add offensive firepower in latest mock draft after missing out on Cooper Flagg
The Charlotte Hornets need a lot of help to become a true contender in the Eastern Conference. The quickest path to that happening is if they were to get a little luck in the lottery and secure the No. 1 pick for the right to draft Duke's Cooper Flagg.
Over the years, the Hornets have come oh so close to landing a franchise-altering player but fell one spot shy of being able to do so. No disrespect to Brandon Miller, who is a very talented player in his own right, but they were one spot away from Victor Wembanyama a couple of years ago, one away from Anthony Davis when he came out, and the same for Dwight Howard.
So, what will Charlotte do if they don't land the top pick? According to Adam Finkelstein of CBS Sports, he projects the Hornets to select Rutgers forward Ace Bailey with the third overall pick.
"I'm staying firm with my top three. While the season was a disappointment for Rutgers and Bailey didn't play with the necessary level of consistency to help himself, we still saw all the same signs that made him the second-rated prospect in last year's high school class. It's the wing size, athleticism, and shot-making. Teams want to learn more about his overall process on both ends and dig into the low assist rate, but the upside remains very high."
Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 46% from the field and 34% from three in his lone year in college.
