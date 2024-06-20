Hornets Consensus Mock Draft v3.0
One week away from the draft and following the international withdrawal deadline, mock drafts across the nba media-verse have been updated. This consensus mock draft article only includes picks from reputable draft outlets with a multi-year track record for scouting and covering the draft.
Outlet
Player
Updated
ESPN (Jonathan Givony)
Dalton Knecht
June 19th
The Athletic (Sam Vecenie)
Stephon Castle
June 20th
All Hornets (James Plowright)
Dalton Knecht
June 20th
The Ringer (Kevin O'Conner)
Stephon Castle
June 17th
No Ceilings (All)
Stephon Castle
June 19th
Yahoo! Sports (Krysten Peek)
Reed Sheppard
June 17th
Bleacher Report (Jon Wasserman)
Donovan Clingan
June 19th
CBS Sports (Kyle Boone)
Matas Buzelis
June 17th
USA Today (Bryan Kalbrosky)
Matas Buzelis
June 18th
Clutch Points (Brett Siegall)
Stephon Castle
June 13th
SB Nation (Ricy O'Donnell)
Stephon Castle
June 18th
1. Stephon Castle - 5 Selections
Castle finished as the most popular selection with five outlets projecting the Hornets selecting the former UCONN Husky. Castle has been the most popular player linked to Charlotte throughout the draft cycle, with 6/10 mocks projecting the same pick after lottery night,
2. Matas Buzelis - 2 Selections
Buzelis finishes joint second, receiving two selections from CBS Sports and USA Today. It has been confirmed Buzelis has worked out for Charlotte, his range appears firmly set in the 4-7 range.
3. Dalton Knecht - 2 Selections
Knecht also finishes tied second with two selections from All Hornets and ESPN. It appears Knecht is heavily being considered by Charlotte, especially if Castle or Sheppard are selected ahead of them in the top five.
4. Donovan Clingan - 1 Selection
Clingan to Charlotte has cooled off, with only Bleacher Report now projecting him to Charlotte. ESPN has reported the Hornets appear unlikely to consider Clingan. There are also rumors Clingan could be selected first overall by the Atlanta Hawks, his range is wide open.
5. Reed Sheppard - 1 Selection
Only selected by Yahoo! Sports Krysten Peek, most other mocks have Sheppard being selected in the top five. However, ESPN have reported if Sheppard is available at six, it is likely his floor.