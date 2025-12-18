Predicting the final score between the Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks

The Charlotte Hornets and LaMelo Ball are back in action tonight in Uptown as they get set to host the Atlanta Hawks, who are coming in losers of four of their last six.

Atlanta took game one of this four-game season series a month ago down in the ATL, winning by just three points. Can the Bugs knot things up tonight?

Here are our picks for tonight's matchup.

Schuyler Callihan: Hornets 115, Hawks 110

I know Charlotte has been off for a handful of days now since the overtime win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, but I do believe that, in combination with LaMelo Ball's potential return, gives them a confidence boost. If the Hornets don't lock in defensively, this could go the other way and in a big way. Building off of that scoreless overtime performance will be key. Give me the Bugs sneaking one out at home tonight.

Zachary Roberts: Hawks 117, Hornets 110

The Hornets, even without LaMelo Ball, have been pretty feisty lately. However, even though the Hawks may not have Trae Young again, they're still a better team, and while the Hornets have often played up to better teams, they haven't consistently beaten those teams.

Colin Keane: Hornets 123, Hawks 122 (OT)

The Hornets have only won consecutive games one time this season, and it took overtime against the Toronto Raptors (on the second night of a back-to-back, no less) to make it happen. Charlotte's going to pull off its second two-game win streak of the season in a similar fashion against a superior Hawks team. Kon Knueppel will hit a huge shot in overtime, continuing his ROTY campaign.

Albert Bottcher: Hornets 121, Hawks 116

I do think the Hornets will struggle defensively against Atlanta's fast-paced offense. But I also think they'll be able to get into a rhythm offensively themselves, especially if the Hawks get back Trae Young, who looked terrible to start the season and should hopefully take some time to find his footing.

