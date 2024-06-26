Hornets Mock Draft Roundtable 3.0: Draft Day Edition
We are just hours away from the 2024 NBA Draft and the All Hornets team has submitted their final mock draft projections for what the Charlotte Hornets will do with BOTH of their picks.
Here's what our staff thinks:
Desmond Johnson
No. 6: C Donovan Clingan (UConn)
The Hornets decide to double down on size in the paint picking Clingan to complete a young three-man post rotation with Mark Williams and Nick Richards.
No. 42: F Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)
Hornets have a history picking local players from UNC and Duke and Ingram would get immediate minutes. Ingram compared to Draymond Green out of college, averaging double digit rebounds, shooting 37% from three, and would be the ultimate "glue" guy for the future young Hornets rotation with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Mark Williams. Steal of the draft.
Matt Alquiza
No. 6: F Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)
As the draft nears, Knecht is looking more and more like Charlotte’s selection at number six. His rise up draft boards coincided with a dominant season at Tennessee, and Charlotte will hope that his scoring touch follows him to the league. The Hornets are in need of bucket-getters and Knecht will bring that skill from day one.
No. 42: Trentyn Flowers (Adelaide 36ers)
Flowers is a former top ten high school recruit whose game failed to flourish past the prep level. He still had loads of potential as a scorer, and Charlotte has shown the propensity in the past (Amari Bailey and Nick Smith Jr. notably) to select players with high-level high school pedigree. He’s a long-term bet but could have a microwave scoring impact down the line.
Pat Fitzsimmons
No. 6: F Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)
I have been on the Knecht to Charlotte train for the past few weeks, and now it seems more likely than ever. To me, the other possibilities available at six that the Hornets may consider are Castle, and Buzelis, but both are constantly being mocked ahead of six at the moment, making Knecht the best player available on the Hornets board. Because of his size, shooting, and playmaking at the SEC level, and being an older rookie coming into the NBA, he should be ready to contribute right away for the Hornets, which is what I think they prefer over going with a younger, more raw prospect at six.
No. 42: F Jaylen Wells (Washington State)
f the Hornets stay with this pick, I think they look for a long wing player with upside, which is why I have 6'8" 19-year-old wing Jaylen Wells here. If you go with Knecht, the 23-year-old rookie in round one, you have to offset it with a raw 19-year-old rookie with upside, and desirable measurables. Realistically, anyone taken here is unlikely to contribute next season, and will spend most of their time in Greensboro, which works well for Wells. He started his career at D2 Sonoma State University where he was an All American averaging 22.4 ppg shooting 44% from deep, before transferring to Washington State for this past season where he averaged 12.6 ppg and shot 42% on catch and shoot threes. He still has a lot of development to be more aggressive as a scorer, but his length, and shooting touch, makes him a worthy investment to develop in day two.
Carson Cash
No. 6: F Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)
Knecht is a great scorer who will add scoring, athleticism, and height to the Hornets’ bench. His defense isn’t the best, but he’s reliable with the ball and can score easily. While he has clear offensive skills, I wouldn’t be excited about picking him due to his age and lack of upside.
No. 42: F Jonathan Mogbo (San Francisco)
Jonathan Mogbo is extremely lengthy and has a lot of potential. His size makes him a strong defender and he can disrupt opponents. The Hornets might be interested in him at 42 because of his defensive skills and potential to grow though as far as we know have not held a workout with him.
James Plowright
No. 6: F Cody Williams (Colorado)
It feels wrong to go chalk with the other picks in the most uncertain draft in a decade, let's insert some chaos. If you had held the draft in January before injuries derailed Cody Williams's season, he was a lock to be in the top five. It's not incomprehensible to think that teams are willing to give Williams the benefit of the doubt. A switchable 6'8" wing who can guard opposing ball handlers and is a shoot, dribble and passing threat. He will take some time to reach his potential as he's only scratching the surface of his potential, but if Charlotte are eyeing the strong 2025 draft, Williams makes sense as a long-term bet.
No. 42: F Dillon Jones (Weber State)
A Columbia, South Carolina native. Jones is a 6'6" forward who was one of the most productive players in College basketball this past season winning Big Sky Player of the Year. I've also heard he is one of the most mature interviews in the draft and has impressed teams on the workout circuit, the Hornets are known to have worked him out. Projecting Jones' role at the next level is tricky, as he played both point guard and center in college (Yes, you read that right). The shooting and defense is a concern, but his scoring, passing and rebounding are outstanding.
