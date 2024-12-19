Hornets snag guard depth in latest B/R NBA Mock Draft
The way things have gone for the Charlotte Hornets this year, the one thing they certainly have to look forward to is the NBA Draft. At 7-19, they're more likely to land with a top-five pick than make the playoffs. Even as they get healthier, the hole they've dug may be too much to climb out of. Looking ahead to next year, here's what the latest NBA Mock Draft from Bleacher Report has the Hornets doing.
Hornets land shooting guard prospect in latest NBA mock
Right now, unless there's some lottery luck or the Hornets begin a freefall, Charlotte isn't going to get the number one pick. That means they're not picking Cooper Flagg. In Bleacher Report's mock draft, they're picking fifth overall, one spot higher than when they took Tidjane Salaün in the 2024 NBA Draft.
They're projected to select 19-year-old shooting guard VJ Edgecombe from Baylor. The young two-guard projects as a possible Andrew Wiggins/Iman Shumpert type, and he fits what the Hornets need. Their current desired starting five does not have a true shooting guard in it.
Brandon Miller, who had been playing a lot at the two before going down with an ankle sprain, is more of a small forward. In the scenario where they draft Edgecombe, he could be the shooting guard in a lineup of LaMelo Ball, Miller, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams.
B/R's Jonathan Wasserman wrote, "Open-floor speed, half-court burst and wild leaping ability continue to help VJ Edgecombe generate scoring opportunities. His creation is still reliant mostly on his first step and elevation, and it looks like he'll struggle with inconsistent shooting and making the right paint reads finishing off drives."
Wasserman called the Baylor product an "athletic specialist" who will make easy plays and excel defensively, something the Hornets need. This year, Edgecombe has 13 dunks, 22 steals, and 12 blocks. He's also averaging 3.1 assists and showing off an improved jumper from deep, which could translate to the NBA.
Later in the draft, Wasserman projects the Hornets to add more depth to the shooting guard spot in the second round. The 32nd pick, via the New Orleans Pelicans, yields Sergio De Larrea, a shooting guard from Spain. Also 19, De Larrea is shooting 40.7 percent with a 30.1 assist percentage. Those numbers are matched by only two college freshmen in the NCAA.
