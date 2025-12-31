Steph Curry returns to Charlotte for New Year's Eve battle with Hornets

Winners of four of their last five, the Golden State Warriors are one of the most in-form teams around the NBA. Bad news for the Charlotte Hornets, who come off a loss on Sunday night and play host to them today at 1 pm.

The good news? Reinforcements are on the way:

Injury report

Charlotte Hornets: OUT Mason Plumlee (R Groin), Grant Williams (R Knee), Ryan Kalkbrenner (L Elbow), Questionable: Pat Connaughton (L Ankle), Miles Bridges (R Ankle) Probable: Kon Knueppel (R Ankle)

Golden State Warriors: OUT: Seth Curry (L Sciatic Nerve)

Rookie sensation Kon Knueppel is set to make a quick return to action after suffering an ankle sprain against the Orlando Magic last Friday. As the best shooter coming out of the 2025 draft, who better to match up with than the greatest shooter of all time?

Stephen Curry has again cemented himself as such this season, carrying an immense offensive load for an aging Warriors team. The overall scoring output of Golden State is far from impressive at 115 points per game, but it's thanks to Curry that it's at least around league average.

Still great: Curry is averaging 28.8 points per game, his highest mark since the 2022-23 season. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

So if it's not the offense, which has been the Warriors' catalyst for most of their dynasty, what's keeping them afloat?

Key to the game: Play disciplined and smart

One major advantage remains from those years back when the Warriors dominated the league: Their savviness and experience. Because objectively, they are a team with major physical disadvantages that should struggle with the fast pace and high physicality of today's NBA.

From the small Backcourt (Curry, Payton II, Podziemski), to the lack of lengthy wings, to the tall and sluggish center room (Post, Jackson-Davis, Horford), this isn't the type of roster you'd dream of when thinking about body measurements.

But they make up for it. They do so on offense, by taking and making lots of threes, and capitalizing on every possible defensive lapse. Green, Curry, and Butler are all good decision-makers who will spot open teammates or cuts regularly.

Still good for stuffing the stat-sheet, Draymond Green is leading the Warriors with five assists per game. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

They average the most passes in the NBA, not because those always lead to assists, but because the more the ball moves, the harder it is for opposing defenses to stay focused. This can also lead to overpassing if the defense keeps up, though.

And if you're able to force the less talented players like Jackson-Davis or Post to act quickly, you're likely to get a turnover out of it, whether that be a bad pass or an offensive foul.

Defensively, Steve Kerr's team is amongst the best in the league, and it again stems from them playing well-organized as a unit. They have close to no great individual defenders, yet they have the third-best defensive rating.

They're also one of the best units against the pick-and-roll, which has been a major factor in Kon Knueppel's strong start to the season.

One of the most dangerous p&r roll-men this year, Kon Knueppel averages 1.74 points on those types of possessions. | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

The recent stretch of games has given Hornets fans hope that this team might have matured into a more consistent version of itself. This will be a great test to see if that is accurate. Should they stick to their principles defensively, while staying active and patient offensively, they have a real shot at winning.

Projected Starting Lineup

Position Charlotte Hornets Golden State Warriors Point Guard LaMelo Ball Stephen Curry Shooting Guard Kon Knueppel Moses Moody Small Foward Brandon Miller Jimmy Butler III Power Forward Miles Bridges Draymond Green Center Moussa Diabaté Quinten Post

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Brandon Miller's monster dunk, Tidjane Salaün's moment, and more from the Hornets' loss to Bucks

Charles Lee gives the latest update on Hornets star rookie Kon Knueppel

Kon Knueppel's unfortunate ankle injury opens up major opportunity for Hornets' underrated rookie

Should the Hornets begin to look to Tidjane Salaün as a starter?