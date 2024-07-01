Jeff Peterson Reveals Salaun Was "Right there at the top of our board"
The Charlotte Hornets drafted the best prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft, or that's at least how Jeff Peterson sees it. The Hornets' VP of Basketball Operations recently appeared on the "Hornets Hive Cast" discussing the 2024 NBA Draft and made the startling revelation.
Host Sam Farber asked Peterson "It felt like for a team in a position the Hornets were in at number six, they could very easily get someone who was one, or two, or three on your board, at your spot (sixth). Is that kinda how it fell for you guys?"
"That's exactly what it was. We had him right there at the top of our board... (Continued) Very, very happy that yeah, he was at the top of our board and we were able to get him."- Jeff Peterson
To listen to the exact phrasing and question, fast forward to the 07:30 mark on the episode below.
Analysis
It's unclear if Peterson was being completely honest, or if perhaps he was indulging the audience . After-all, what is he supposed to say to that question, "Actually we had five guys ahead of Tidjane". But for him to answer it as positively and directly as he did will raise eyebrows.
If Peterson was being honest, can you imagine the chaos if the Hornets won the lottery and took Salaun 1st overall with most mocks projecting him outside the top 10? How it has played out finishing up sixth overall might be a blessing for salary cap purposes.
One thing is clear, Peterson and his front office appear to have a strong belief and conviction in their philosophy which is at odds with most mainstream talent evaluators. There are very few public analysts and scouts who had Salaun as a top 10 pick, never mind the best prospect in the draft. He might not have meant it, but Peterson just upped the stakes of his own selection in the eyes of the fanbase, let's hope Tidjane Salaun can live up to it.