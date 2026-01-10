Hornets aim to regain their spark in Salt Lake City after two demoralizing losses

It's amazing the difference that just a couple of games can make.

Before Wednesday night, Hornets fans were riding high on a resounding two-game road trip—a win in Chicago followed by a commanding blowout of the defending champion Thunder in Oklahoma City. But two Spectrum Center home heartbreakers later, the mood has shifted again, as Charlotte heads west to face the Utah Jazz today in Salt Lake City.

On Wednesday, Charlotte led Toronto with 1.6 seconds to play before Immanuel Quickley drilled a buzzer-beating three that gave the Raptors a 97-96 win. Thursday brought another gut punch when Indiana snapped a franchise-record 13-game losing streak with a 108-105 finish that doubled as Rick Carlisle’s 1,000th career victory.

Two losses. Two games Charlotte had opportunities to close. For a young team that's still figuring out the finishing details of NBA basketball, it was a hard lesson to learn in back-to-back form.

Now, the Hornets will see a different kind of opponent. Utah returns home at 12-24 after taking the Thunder to overtime Wednesday before falling 129-125. Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George combined for 50+, Jusuf Nurkic posted a 15-15 line, and rookie Walter Clayton delivered one of his better outings of the season. Jazz head coach Will Hardy praised his team's "physicality, communication, effort, and toughness," noting that if they consistently compete that way, progress will follow.

The Hornets, at 13-25, are currently 12th in the East.

For Charlotte, the focus shifts to availability and lineup construction. LaMelo Ball came off the bench for the first time since his rookie year on Thursday and responded with 33 points and eight assists, including seven made threes in 27 minutes. The Hornets were noticeably better when he was on the floor, and the bench unit benefited from his presence. Brandon Miller returned from knee soreness, while Kon Knueppel continued his steady rookie year with timely drives and rebounds.

The issues that sank Charlotte at home remain familiar: turnovers and interior defense. The Hornets sit near the bottom of the league in turnover rate, and Indiana shot almost 74% at the rim on Thursday. Against Markkanen and Nurkic's size, finishing possessions and limiting second chances are a must.

There's also a wild card: Grant Williams. His recent Batman-themed Instagram countdown hinted that Saturday could mark his first appearance since knee surgery—that is, his first on-court appearance in over a year. Even if limited, his physicality, communication, and spacing would help Charlotte withstand Utah's larger lineups. He's listed as probable on Saturday's injury report.

Key Matchup

LaMelo Ball vs Keyonte George

The Jazz increasingly run offense through George's on-ball creation, and he's grown more patient in ball screens while cutting down early-season mistakes. Ball, whether starting or off the bench, dictates Charlotte's tempo and shot quality. If he keeps turnovers down and punishes mismatches, Charlotte's offense tends to look dangerous. If George controls pace and forces mid-clock decisions, Utah gains leverage.

More than anything, Saturday's game is a chance for Charlotte to reset. And after facing the Jazz in Utah this weekend, the Hornets will travel to Los Angeles to battle the Clippers on Monday (Jan. 12).

Injury Report

Hornets: OUT: Mason Plumlee (groin), Grant Williams (knee) PROBABLE: Ryan Kalkbrenner (elbow), Tidjane Salaun (ankle), Grant Williams (knee)

Jazz: OUT: Ace Bailey (hip), Walker Kessler (shoulder), Lauri Markkanen (rest), Georges Niang (foot) QUESTIONABLE: Jusuf Nurkic (foot)

Projected Starting Lineups

Charlotte Hornets Utah Jazz G LaMelo Ball Keyonte George G Brandon Miller Brice Sensabaugh F Kon Knueppel Cody Williams F Miles Bridges Taylor Hendricks C Moussa Diabate Kevin Love

