Reggie Jackson + Three 2nd Round Picks Traded to Charlotte
Reggie Jackson has been traded to the Charlotte Hornets... Again. Jackson was previously traded to the Hornets at the 2023 trade deadline, only later to be waived and sign with Denver. However, this time round the Hornets received three future unprotected 2nd Round Picks for taking on Jackson's contract. The picks include Denver's own 2nds in 2025, 2029 and 2030, the latter two which have some upside.
Jackson is on an expiring $5.25M contract, by moving him to Charlotte the Nuggets manage to move out of the luxury tax giving them more flexibility. For the Hornets, they have the room to absorb Jackson 's salary regardless if Miles Bridges leaves or returns in Free Agency.
It's unclear if Jackson will ever suit up for the Hornets, it's possible the Hornets waive and stretch his salary over the next three years for a minor cap hit. If not, he will add depth to an already crowded back-court with Ball, Micic, Mann, Simpson, Curry, Martin who are all set to be vying for minutes.
If Jackson remains on the roster, fringe rotation players with team options/non-guaranteed contracts could be at risk of being let go due to limited roster spots. Aleksej Pokusevski, JT Thor and Seth Curry are the most likely candidates. It's also possible one of the afore mentioned players is sent to Denver as part of the trade to be waived at a later point.