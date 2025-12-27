Hornets take down Magic, but lose Kon Knueppel in the process

As the Christmas decorations started to be taken down, the Charlotte Hornets were facing off against the Orlando Magic for the second time this season.

The Hornets would be without Ryan Kalkbrenner and Mason Plumlee again, and new two-way signing PJ Hall would be making his Hornets debut.

The Buzz came out the game hot, behind 16 points from rookie Kon Knueppel. While Knueppel looked like he was en route to a career night, late in the second quarter he suffered an ankle injury after falling on Magic star Desmond Bane's foot, and did not return to the rest of the game.

The Hornets recorded 38 first quarter points, holding a 10 point lead headed into the second quarter. Orlando's Anthony Black was able to help keep the team in the game, scoring 6 points during his 12 minutes in the second quarter.

Despite Knueppel's injury, the Hornets did not take their foot off the gas. The Hornets recorded 39 third quarter points, with Miles Bridges, Collin Sexton, and Brandon Miller combining for 28 of the team's points. It helped push their lead up to 24, and they did not let up from there.

The Hornets dominated the Magic, winning 120-105 and moving to 11-20 on the season.

Kon Knueppel leaves with injury

While the Hornets ended up taking down the Magic to win their seventh of the last thirteen, the story of the game is rookie sensation Kon Knueppel, who left the game late in the second quarter.

Knueppel has played in every game for the Hornets this season, averaging 19.4 points on 41.9% from three. His injury marks the third time this season that one of him, LaMelo Ball, and Brandon Miller have left a game. When fully healthy, the Hornets have gone 7-5 when they are fully healthy, 7-4 when they all start.

The Hornets were able to hold their own without their star rookie, winning the second half 63-57. LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Tidjane Salaün, and Collin Sexton all were able to keep the scoring going for the Hornets, and allow them to defeat the 6th seeded Magic.

According to Head Coach Charles Lee postgame, Knueppel recevied negative X-rays on his ankle, and would undergo further testing when the team returns to Charlotte.

