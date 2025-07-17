Way-too-early look at five free agents the Hornets could chase in 2026
We're a long way from the next massive round of free agency, but much like the draft, it's never too early to look ahead to the future, especially when talking about the Charlotte Hornets - who have seemingly been in rebuild mode for ages.
With 82 (perhaps more) games between now and next free agency, the Hornets will get a lot of answers on key parts of their roster. At this stage in the game, we're having to predict what those needs will be. With that being said, here are a handful of names that Charlotte should consider pursuing next summer.
De’Aaron Fox
Here, we are working under the assumption that LaMelo Ball can't stay healthy once again, and Charlotte considers moving off of him. If he does stay on the floor, then you can go right ahead and cross Fox off the list. But in the event Ball plays 40-some-odd games again, Fox would be a strong replacement. San Antonio's backcourt is loaded with young talent, and by coming to Charlotte, he would be a solidified starter - again, assuming Ball is someone they part ways with.
Kristaps Porzingis
Porzingis is someone I thought the Hornets would entertain this offseason, but instead, they're left with a pretty uninspiring trio at the center position and will compete against him inside the division in Atlanta. There's some positional flex here, too, so if the Hornets would rather use him at the four for whatever reason, he has plenty of experience there as well. He's known for his scoring ability and probably doesn't get enough credit for his defense. He has a career defensive rating of 108.3 while averaging 1.8 blocks per game.
Rui Hachimura
Miles Bridges is a better player on both ends of the floor, but if he gets dealt at the trade deadline, they could consider Hachimura as a replacement in the summer. Although he doesn't score it nearly as much as Bridges, he does shoot the three-ball at a higher clip, draining 38% of his attempts throughout his career.
Mitchell Robinson
As previously mentioned, the Hornets' center situation isn't exactly what you would call ideal. Mitchell Robinson isn't going to completely fix the problem, and in all likelihood, he'd be coming off the bench. If Moussa Diabate plays well this season, then there's probably no reason to go after another non-shooting center. That being said, Diabate could slide to the four, and signing Robinson would make a little more sense. Regardless, his rim protection and rebounding will be attractive to the Hornets and many others.
Mo Wagner
Wagner suffered a torn ACL this past December, which is why the Magic are bringing him back on a one-year prove-it deal, rather than a multi-year contract. With Orlando acting like they're going for it over the next few years, Wagner may price himself out with the Magic if he returns to pre-injury form. He's not much of a shot-blocker, but he holds his own in the paint defensively. On the other end, he's averaging 9.2 points for his career, shooting 52% from the floor and 32% from three.
