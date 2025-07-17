All Hornets

Could KJ Simpson's rise potentially force Nick Smith Jr. out of Charlotte?

Nick Smith Jr’s future in Charlotte is in serious jeopardy.

Thomas Gorski

Mar 28, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. (8) controls the ball against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. (8) controls the ball against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Charlotte Hornets have made major changes this offseason, reshaping their roster with a focus on the backcourt. But with so many guards in the mix, there simply won’t be room for everyone—and one player who could be in danger is former first-round pick Nick Smith Jr.

Smith is firmly on the roster bubble, especially with second-year guard KJ Simpson gaining momentum. The former Colorado standout is putting together a strong Summer League and has started to make a real case for minutes off the bench next season.

That puts pressure on Smith, who may now be viewed as expendable. 

The Hornets already waived Josh Okogie to help clear up their guard logjam, and more tough decisions could be coming soon. With training camp just around the corner, head coach Charles Lee will have to start separating long-term pieces from temporary depth.

Smith and Simpson both saw limited roles last year. Simpson averaged 7.8 points, three rebounds, and three assists while shooting just 34% from the field. Smith’s numbers were similar, though he showed more scoring consistency at nine points per game.

But if Simpson’s offensive growth continues into training camp, it may come down to him or Smith for the final rotation spot behind LaMelo Ball and Collin Sexton. The Hornets could look to flip Smith for a second-round pick—or simply cut ties if there’s no market.

It’s a tough position for a young guard still trying to find his footing, but the NBA doesn’t wait for development. Charlotte has a decision to make—and right now, the momentum isn’t in Smith’s favor.

Unless something changes, Smith’s future in Charlotte looks shaky. He may not know it yet, but he could be on his way out before training camp wraps up.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

It's time to talk about the Hornets as a playoff team

Charlotte Hornets' preseason home schedule has been announced

Former Hornets owner Michael Jordan ranked No. 1 NBA player of all time

Hornets may have the steal of the 2025 NBA draft and it's not Kon Knueppel

Published
Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a journalist currently covering the Charlotte Hornets for On SI, with extensive experience in basketball, football, and golf coverage. He is pursuing a Master’s degree in Sports Media at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism after earning his Bachelor’s degree in Sports Communication from DePaul University. Tom’s professional experience includes roles with The Sporting News, 247 Sports, The award-winning DePaulia newspaper, and the Region Radio Sports Network. He has covered both college and high school athletics, providing a well-rounded perspective on sports at various levels.

Home/News