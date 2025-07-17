Could KJ Simpson's rise potentially force Nick Smith Jr. out of Charlotte?
The Charlotte Hornets have made major changes this offseason, reshaping their roster with a focus on the backcourt. But with so many guards in the mix, there simply won’t be room for everyone—and one player who could be in danger is former first-round pick Nick Smith Jr.
Smith is firmly on the roster bubble, especially with second-year guard KJ Simpson gaining momentum. The former Colorado standout is putting together a strong Summer League and has started to make a real case for minutes off the bench next season.
That puts pressure on Smith, who may now be viewed as expendable.
The Hornets already waived Josh Okogie to help clear up their guard logjam, and more tough decisions could be coming soon. With training camp just around the corner, head coach Charles Lee will have to start separating long-term pieces from temporary depth.
Smith and Simpson both saw limited roles last year. Simpson averaged 7.8 points, three rebounds, and three assists while shooting just 34% from the field. Smith’s numbers were similar, though he showed more scoring consistency at nine points per game.
But if Simpson’s offensive growth continues into training camp, it may come down to him or Smith for the final rotation spot behind LaMelo Ball and Collin Sexton. The Hornets could look to flip Smith for a second-round pick—or simply cut ties if there’s no market.
It’s a tough position for a young guard still trying to find his footing, but the NBA doesn’t wait for development. Charlotte has a decision to make—and right now, the momentum isn’t in Smith’s favor.
Unless something changes, Smith’s future in Charlotte looks shaky. He may not know it yet, but he could be on his way out before training camp wraps up.
