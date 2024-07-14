Hornets Keep the Good Vibes Rolling, Take Down Knicks
The Charlotte Hornets continued their summer league win streak defeating the New York Knicks, 94-90.
Tonight's win marked their first summer league opening win in four years. Josh Longstaff got his first win as the head coach for the Hornets Summer League roster, continuing the momentum from the California Classic. If you didn’t get the chance to watch the game or struggled to find the proper channel between ESPN2 and ESPNNews, here is a full game recap.
Overall Thoughts
The energy on the bench was high. The defense looked great, the passing was sharp, and players were making their shots. Tidjane Salaun appears to be a project with a fairly loose handle, but he shined in the minutes he was on the court. He looked active and energetic, despite a knee laceration that was still wrapped. Salaun logged 14 minutes in the game tonight.
Brandon Miller started and dominated, clearly showing the poise of a second-year player who starred in his rookie season. He was a difference-maker on the floor, demonstrating his movement shooting. However, he remains a magnet for Summer League fouls, picking up his fourth in the middle of the second quarter but straightened up and didn’t get any in the second half. Noticeable players included Brandon Miller (23 Points 8 Rebounds 50% from 3), Tidjane Salaun (8 Points, 7 Rebounds, 3 3PA), Nick Smith Jr. (24 Points 5 Rebounds 4 Assists), Leaky Black (6 Points 7 Rebounds 1 Steal), and Zavier Simpson (15 Points 3 Rebounds 10 Assists).
First Quarter Notes
The Hornets started the game strong with a 7-0 run and ended the quarter up 23-12. Jake Stephens looked impressive, especially with an incredible pass to Nick Smith Jr. that led to a blocked shot on the other end. The defense was solid, with steals and blocks leading to fast-break opportunities. Matt Morgan hit a three off an outlet pass after a block to extend a 9-0 run. Salaun was constantly moving on both sides of the court, even though he missed a few rebounds due to being pushed around.
Second Quarter Notes
Salaun took his first shot with confidence, despite it being contested. The Hornets had a rough stretch of sloppy play and bad shots throughout the quarter. Charles Lee sat down for an interview and mentioned the significant experience for Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball focusing on his health this summer. Key plays included a James Bank and-one, a Brandon Miller three, and a Nick Smith Jr. three-pointer, which helped the team regain momentum. Nick Smith Jr. had a highlight-worthy crossover that made Duane Washington Jr. touch the ground, followed by a three-pointer. He caught fire towards the end of the quarter, extending the lead as if the Knicks' 9-0 run never happened. The quarter ended 47-40.
Third Quarter Notes
Brandon Miller looked like an absolute game-changer, turning the game into an open gym shoot-around with his scoring ability. The team was gelling well, with Simpson proving to be a great ball handler. Tidjane Salaun returned and continued to show high energy, despite missing a three-pointer. He scored back-to-back points, demonstrating his potential. Salaun was all over the court on both sides, with great backdoors, solid defense, and a nose for rebounding. This quarter ended 67-63, highlighting the Hornets' last two lottery picks.
Fourth Quarter Notes
Simpson hit a big triple and looked like a legitimate initiator throughout the game. The Hornets appeared very comfortable in the fourth quarter. Jake Stephens filled in nicely during Gueye's absence, though his three-point attempts were off. Tidjane Salaun showcased his potential with a catch-and-finish through contact for an and-one. Leaky Black and Brandon Miller grabbed almost every board. Despite missing some three-pointers, Salaun showed promise for future games.
Closing Notes
Josh Longstaff and the Charlotte Hornets hope to continue this early success through the rest of the Summer League. After a perfect 3-0 stretch during the California Classic, defeating the San Antonio Spurs, the Chinese National Team, and the Sacramento Kings, fans hope to get used to this summer success that has been mostly unheard of for Charlotte Hornets basketball.