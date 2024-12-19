Spread & over/under predictions for Hornets at Wizards
After having a few days off, the Charlotte Hornets will have an opportunity to get back in the win column as they take on one of the worst teams in the NBA, the Washington Wizards.
Here are my picks for tonight's game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: Hornets -4
5-star play on the Hornets (-4): It's the first time these two divisional foes will link up this season, but it comes at the wrong time for the struggling Wizards. The Hornets are finally healthy and may even have Brandon Miller available after exiting Monday's game with an ankle injury. The Wizards have 18 losses by double digits in their last 20 games. Four seems like a low number here, so we'll lock it in with the Hornets winning this one convincingly.
Over/Under: 226.5
1-star play on the over: Washington has the worst defense in the association, allowing 123 points per game. Although the Hornets are just starting to gain chemistry with all of their key pieces back, I don't see a scenario in which they don't give up at least 115 here. The Hornets have had stretches of good defensive play, and we should see some of that on display tonight, considering the Wizards lack that offensive firepower. They'll score just enough to get over the number, though.
Prediction record this season:
ATS: 6-1 (85%)
O/U: 4-3 (57%)
Overall: 10-4 (71%)
