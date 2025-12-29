Hornets reveal new starting lineup vs. Bucks with Kon Knueppel sidelined

A few moments ago, Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee submitted his starting lineup for tonight's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The first five for the Hive

G LaMelo Ball

In his last three outings, Ball has posted 23, 23, and 22 points. Maybe he's got a 30-ball in his back pocket tonight? It would certainly help with the absence of Kon Knueppel.

G Brandon Miller

Miller went 5/16 against Orlando a couple of nights ago, but he's been shooting a better ball of late.

G Sion James

The rookie was questionable due to an illness, but can suit up and will get the starting nod.

F Miles Bridges

The one area Bridges needs to get going? His three-point shot. He's shooting just 26% from downtown so far this month.

C Moussa Diabate

With Kalkbrenner and Plumlee still out, Moussa continues as the starter at the five. In his last two games, he's posted 12 points and 18 rebounds and 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Pregame quote from Charles Lee on Josh Green off the bench:

“Josh’s competitive spirit and the energy he brings every day, I think we’ve gotten to see defensively, he’s all over the place in terms of his shift activity and closing out to shooters, taking away their airspace. His active hands as he’s also shifting to be able to get deflections and pieces of guys' passes [too], and then I think he helps us on the glass in terms of finishing possessions because he’s so hungry to get in there and participate and be physical. He has a real physical nature to him. Offensively, he’s always great to have out on the floor because he helps connect the rest of our group. He’s a guy that plays off the ball really well; he can catch-and-shoot, he can make quick decisions. We’ve had a couple film sessions where we’ve marveled at his passing as well, which has been really good to see.”

The Hornets and Bucks will tip off the action at approximately 7:10 p.m. ET. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

