Tre Mann Available for 76ers Game After Illness

Mann was initially listed as "Probable" on the Hornets injury report

James Plowright

Nov 8, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tre Mann was listed as "Probable" on the Charlotte Hornets injury report for the 76ers game due to an illness. However, he has now been upgraded to available and will play. Cody Martin appeared on the injury report earlier in the week with an illness too, suggesting there could be a virus going around the team.

Tre Mann has emerged as Charlotte's third leading scorer averaging 15.9pts per game and becoming a top five candidate for 6MOTY. The Hornets will need Mann's scoring after losing Miles Bridges, Nick Richards and Mark Williams to injuries.

James Plowright
