Hornets’ LaMelo Ball Involved in Charlotte Car Wreck

Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was involved in a car accident in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday.

According to a local report from WSOC-TV, Ball’s custom Hummer collided with another vehicle while trying to make a left through the intersection of Trade and Tryon streets.

Reporter Joe Bruno obtained video of the crash and shared it on social media.

BREAKING: We have obtained footage of the LaMelo Ball crash in Uptown Charlotte @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/BUgJrRCeZa — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) February 18, 2026

According to Bruno, a medic on the scene said one person had minor injuries after the crash, but it was unclear who the person was.

BREAKING: LaMelo Ball involved in crash in Uptown Charlotte.



Photos provided to me show LaMelo getting out of the driver's seat. But CMPD hasn't said who was driving and how this crash happened. Another car was involved. Medic says one person has minor injuries. We don't know… pic.twitter.com/oTLSqTwE9B — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) February 18, 2026

The Hornets will play their first game after the All-Star break on Friday when they host the Cavaliers in Charlotte. At the time of publication, it is unclear whether or not Ball’s status for the game will be affected.

