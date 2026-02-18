Hornets’ LaMelo Ball Involved in Charlotte Car Wreck
In this story:
Hornets guard LaMelo Ball was involved in a car accident in uptown Charlotte on Wednesday.
According to a local report from WSOC-TV, Ball’s custom Hummer collided with another vehicle while trying to make a left through the intersection of Trade and Tryon streets.
Reporter Joe Bruno obtained video of the crash and shared it on social media.
According to Bruno, a medic on the scene said one person had minor injuries after the crash, but it was unclear who the person was.
The Hornets will play their first game after the All-Star break on Friday when they host the Cavaliers in Charlotte. At the time of publication, it is unclear whether or not Ball’s status for the game will be affected.
Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News Team/team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.