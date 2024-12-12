Miles Bridges and Tidjane Salaün receive status upgrades ahead of Friday night tilt in Chicago
After a full work week of rest, the Charlotte Hornets are making the trip west to Chicago with some more healthy bodies.
Today’s injury report revealed that both Miles Bridges and Tidjane Salaün have been upgraded to questionable for Friday’s matchup with the Bulls.
Bridges is averaging a slightly disappointing 16 points and 6.5 rebounds per night, but the veteran forward was starting to come alive before a knee injury sidelined him for a few weeks.
Salaün, Charlotte's first round draft pick in 2024, left Saturday's thrilling loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers with an ankle injury. He is set to join Bridges, Mark Williams, Nick Richards, and Taj Gibson in Charlotte's front court. Friday evening will mark the first game this season all five bodies will be healhty at once.
Charles Lee announced on Wednesday afternoon that both Bridges and LaMelo Ball have returned to practice this week after a multi-week absence. Upon their return, Charlotte is set to deploy the four-man group of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams for the first time since the core has been assembled.
The Hornets full injury report is as follows.
QUESTIONABLE: Miles Bridges (R Knee), Tidjane Salaün (Ankle), OUT LaMelo Ball (L Calf), Tre Mann (Disc irritation), and Grant Williams (R ACL).
Stay tuned to Hornets on SI for more injury updates ahead of Friday’s contest.
