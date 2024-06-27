All Hornets

NBA Insider Reveals Why Charlotte Declined To Trade Back

The Hornets were reportedly in trade discussions with both Memphis (#9) and Portland (#7)

Fans following the draft on social media were confused when it seemed like the Hornets were about to trade their #6 pick for the #9 pick with the Memphis Grizzlies. Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer reported that the Hornets had agreed to the trade, but then rolled it back only minutes later.

Following the draft, Fischer revealed the reason why the Hornets decided against trading back.

The Hornets discussed trading down from that No. 6 slot with both Portland and Memphis, sources said, as Charlotte was on the clock. The Trail Blazers seemed to have been the Hornets’ preferred partner, as a good portion of league executives believed San Antonio was targeting 6-foot-9 forward Tidjane Salaun at No. 8. The French prospect shares an agent with Spurs centerpiece Victor Wembanyama, and Memphis’ No. 9 pick would have been a risk Charlotte didn’t ultimately feel was worth rolling the dice over. So the Hornets got their guy in Salaun, and then Portland got Clingan.

Jake Fischer - Yahoo! Sports

It was clear from Jeff Peterson's post-draft press conference the Hornets had zeroed in on Salaun days before the draft and he was "Their guy". Once Salaun wasn't available at #8, they pivoted and traded the pick (Rob Dillingham) to the Timberwolves.

