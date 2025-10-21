Can the Hornets surprise in 2025-26? Our record predictions for the season are in
Wednesday night, the Charlotte Hornets will officially lift the lid on the 2025-26 season and year two of the Charles Lee era when they host the Brooklyn Nets.
How much improvement will the Hornets make this season? Our staff's record predictions are in.
Schuyler Callihan: 29-53
Progress will be made, but not nearly enough for the Hornets to make some noise this season. They're still incredibly young and don't have a perennial All-Star veteran to lean on. Health is always a concern with this group, and until they can prove it's no longer an issue, I have to continue to set the bar pretty low.
Matt Alquiza: 32-50
Improvement is in the cards for the Hornets in 2025-26. Although playoffs aren’t in Charlotte’s future quite yet, a number of internal improvements from LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Moussa Diabate in conjunction with impacts from rookies Kon Knueppel and Ryan Kalkbrenner will create a base to build on in 2026-27.
Colin Keane: 31-51
Sexton was a huge addition, but I hesitate to go north of 31 wins without any evidence that Charlotte's defense won't be among the league's worst in 2025-26. Knueppel, Kalkbrenner, and McNeeley might all play a role from the get-go (in descending order of impact), but all three of those guys are more long-term assets who will improve steadily in the coming years, as opposed to immediate game-changers capable of igniting an immediate turnaround. Charlotte's bench might be way better than expected (look out for Tre Mann). This team is still a year away from Play-In potential, but they will nonetheless be highly entertaining on a nightly basis (health provided). The Hornets are absolutely moving in the right direction.
Owen O'Connor: 35-47
After a few long years of the season being over by January, Hornets basketball will be a fun watch this year. Jeff Peterson made numerous additions in his second offseason with the team that cannot only help the team down the line but can contribute to winning right now. Are they a playoff team? Likely not yet. That being said, a big year from LaMelo Ball is on the horizon, and Hornets basketball is on the rise.
