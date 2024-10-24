Charles Lee records first win as Hornets coach as Charlotte takes season opener in Houston
Game Recap
Summary: Hornets 110 - Rockets 105
The Charlotte Hornets secured their first win under head coach Charles Lee, overcoming early struggles to beat the Houston Rockets.
Brandon Miller played just 11 minutes due to left hip soreness, but the injury didn’t seem too serious. Despite Alperen Şengün's big game with 25 points and 18 rebounds, including 6 offensive boards, the Hornets rallied after a slow first half.
LaMelo Ball (34 points, 11 assists, 8 rebounds) and Tre Mann (22 points, 6 rebounds, 50% from three) led the charge. Grant Williams’ post defense and the team grabbing rebounds helped spark a second-half surge, as Charlotte outscored Houston 59-45 in the last two quarters.
Best of the Night: LaMelo Ball
LaMelo Ball was the biggest bright spot for the Hornets, leading the team to victory with a huge performance in the final minutes. With Ball and Brandon Miller on the floor, Charlotte jumped out to a 12-10 lead. But when Ball went to the bench for his first rest and Vasilije Micić came in, the Rockets went on a 6-0 run, and the Hornets' offense slowed down.
Once Ball returned, he took control of the game. He finished with 34 points, 11 assists, and 8 rebounds, just shy of a triple-double. His performance was crucial in a close game, showing just how important he (and his health) is to Charlotte’s success. Ball’s ability to create for himself and his teammates made all the difference in securing the win.
Worst of the Night: Vasilije Micić
Despite helping with a third-quarter run, Vasilije Micić had a rough performance in the season opener and needs to be more consistent. He continued his preseason struggles, where he averaged 4.3 points, 3.5 turnovers, and 3.0 assists.
In this game, Micić finished with five points, one assist, and three turnovers, while shooting poorly. His first quarter was especially rough, allowing the Rockets to take control. With him on the floor, the offense slowed down, and he took some questionable shots. Micić ended the night with a -2 plus/minus, the only negative player besides an injured Brandon Miller.
Highlight of the Night: Ball to Miller for Monstrous Dunk
Charlotte will play the Hawks in Atlanta this Friday (10/25) at 7:30pm EST for their second game.
