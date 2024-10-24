All Hornets

Brandon Miller Explodes For Dunk On Jabari Smith Jr in Season Opener

Brandon Miller dunks on Jabari Smith Jr

James Plowright

Oct 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) shoots the ball while being defended by New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (20) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) shoots the ball while being defended by New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (20) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

Charlotte Hornets fans didn't have to wait long for a potential highlight of the year when Brandon Miller caught a pass from LaMelo Ball on a slot cut and skied high for an almighty dunk over Jabari Smith Jr and Alperen Sengun

For those who want a closer look, check out this even nastier angle

Brandon Miller finished the first half with 6 points, 1 rebound, 1 assists but was limited to only 10:44 minutes of playing time due to an unconfirmed injury.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Score predictions for Hornets at Rockets

Spread & over/under predictions for Hornets at Rockets

Charlotte Hornets take on Houston to begin new era under Charles Lee

Simulated results of the Charlotte Hornets' upcoming season on NBA 2K25

Published
James Plowright
JAMES PLOWRIGHT

Twitter: @British_Buzz Linked In: James Plowright Muck Rack: James Plowright About Me Bylines for: Sports Illustrated, Sky Sports NBA, SB Nation, Queen City Hoops Based in Manchester in the United Kingdom, I have covered the Charlotte Hornets since 2008. When I was 16 years old I won a blogging competition on Bobcats.com, this ignited my passion for journalism and since then I went on to write for a variety of blogs; Hornets Planet, Queen City Hoops and At The Hive. In 2022 I took on the role as site content manager for the Charlotte Hornets Fannation site (AllHornets.com).  I am also the founder of the All Hornets Podcast Network, having recorded over 350+ Hornets related podcasts.  Awards - The All Hornets podcast was nominated for "Best Team Podcast" in the 2022 Sports Podcast Awards.  - I was nominated for "Sports Writer of the Year" in 2013 for LSU Media while studying my B.A in History and International Relations at Loughborough University. 

Home/News