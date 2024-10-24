Brandon Miller Explodes For Dunk On Jabari Smith Jr in Season Opener
Brandon Miller dunks on Jabari Smith Jr
In this story:
Charlotte Hornets fans didn't have to wait long for a potential highlight of the year when Brandon Miller caught a pass from LaMelo Ball on a slot cut and skied high for an almighty dunk over Jabari Smith Jr and Alperen Sengun
For those who want a closer look, check out this even nastier angle
Brandon Miller finished the first half with 6 points, 1 rebound, 1 assists but was limited to only 10:44 minutes of playing time due to an unconfirmed injury.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Score predictions for Hornets at Rockets
Spread & over/under predictions for Hornets at Rockets
Charlotte Hornets take on Houston to begin new era under Charles Lee
Simulated results of the Charlotte Hornets' upcoming season on NBA 2K25
Published